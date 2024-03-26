scriptCSK vs GT: एक भी गेंद खेले बिना धोनी ने किया कमाल, गुजरात टाइटंस चारों खाने चित्त | ipl 2024 csk vs gt 7th match highlights ms dhoni outstanding catch shi | Patrika News
Home / Sports / Cricket

CSK vs GT: एक भी गेंद खेले बिना धोनी ने किया कमाल, गुजरात टाइटंस चारों खाने चित्त

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 26, 2024 11:38:12 pm

Submitted by:

Vivek Kumar Singh

Indian Premier League 2024 के 7वें मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात को चारों खाने चित्त कर बड़ी जीत हासिल की और अंक तालिका में पहला स्थान हासिल कर लिया।

cskwin.jpg
,,
IPL 2024 , CSK vs GT Match Highlights: चेन्नई के चेपॉक स्टेडियम में मंगलवार को आईपीएल 2024 का 7वां मुकाबला खेला गया, जिसमें मेजबान टीम खेल के हर विभाग में भारी पड़ी और टाइटंस को मात दी। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने शिवम दुबे के धमाकेदार अर्धशतक और रचिन रविंद्र के ताबड़तोड़ 46 रन की बदौलत 20 ओवर में 6 विकेट गंवाकर 206 रन बनाए। 207 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी गुजरात टाइटंस की पूरी टीम मिलकर 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट गंवाकर 143 रन बना सकी और मैच 64 रनों से हार गई। यह चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की लगातार दूसरी जीत है और वह अंक तालिका में पहले स्थान पर पहुंच गई है।
गुजरात टाइटंस के ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की पारी की शुरुआत कप्तान ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ और रचिन रविंद्र ने की। मैच के पहले ओवर में दोनों बल्लेबाजों ने संभलकर खेला। दूसरे ओवर की चौथी गेंद से रचिन रविंद्र ने आक्रामक रुख अपनाया और छक्के के साथ पारी को आगे बढ़ाया। तीसरे ओवर में रचिन ने उमरजई को जमकर कूटा और 12 रन बटोरे। रचिन की पारी पर राशिद खान ने ब्रेक लगाया। वह 20 गेंदों में 46 रन बनाकर आउट हुए, जिसमें 6 चौके और 3 छक्के शामिल थे।
इसके बाद गायकवाड़ का साथ देने आए अजिंक्य रहाणे 12 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए। शिवम दुबे ने आते ही लगातार दो 6 लगाकर राशिद खान को हैरान कर दिया। उनकी आक्रामक बल्लेबाजी जारी रही और 22 गेंदों में अर्धशतक पूरा किया। गायकवाड़ 46 रन बनाकर आउट हुए तो डेरिल मिचेल ने नाबाद 24 रन की पारी खेली। दुबे 23 गेंदों में 5 छक्कों की मदद से 51 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। समीर रिजवी ने 2 छक्के लगाकर टीम को 200 के पार पहुंचाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। इस तरह चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने गुजरात टाइटंस के सामने जीत के लिए 207 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो