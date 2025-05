RR vs MI Highlights: राजस्थान रॉयल्स को प्लेऑफ से बाहर कर प्वाइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर पहुंची मुंबई इंडियंस, 13 साल का रिकॉर्ड चकनाचूर

6️⃣ on the trot & now they’re on 🔝



A massive 1⃣0⃣0⃣-run win for #MI to sit right where they want to 👊



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/t4j49gXHDu#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/20KEle7S6n