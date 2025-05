RCB ने महारिकॉर्ड बना मचाई खलबली, IPL के इतिहास में कोई टीम नहीं हासिल कर सकी ये उपलब्धि

7 out of 7 away wins ✅

Highest chase in the IPL for RCB ✅

Third highest chase in the IPL ✅

Top 2 spot ✅



But, the most important and most exciting week is coming up. Let’s stay prepared, says Mo Bobat. 👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/2KYt7tAgnj