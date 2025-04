RR vs RCB Highlights: घर में घुस घुस कर विरोधियों को हरा रही आरसीबी, जयपुर का किला भेद अंक तालिका में लगाई लंबी छलांग

Kohli gets to his 5⃣0⃣ in 𝗥𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗟 style! 👑



🎥 Watch Virat Kohli light up the chase with his classic fireworks! 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/rqkY49M8lt#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB | @RCBTweets | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/8lNUHmUCKx