आनंद महिन्द्रा ने पूरा किया अपना वादा, नटराजन और शार्दुल को दिया ये कीमती गिफ्ट

भारत के मशहूर उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने न सिर्फ शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और नटराजन (T Natarajan) को गिफ्ट की महिंद्रा थार कार....

By: भूप सिंह

Published: 02 Apr 2021, 05:49 PM IST

नई दिल्ली। ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी के मालिक आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने क्रिकेटर्स के साथ किए अपने वादे को पूरा किया। दरअसल, आनंद महिन्द्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर (Australia Tour) पर शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले युवा खिलाड़ियों को नई महिंद्रा थार गिफ्ट करने का वादा किया था। अब उन्होंने टीम के तेज गेंदबाज टी नटराजन (T Natarajan) और शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) को कार गिफ्ट की है। इसकी जानकारी खुद खिलाड़ियों ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर गाड़ी के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर दी है।

 

नटराजन ने कार की फोटो पोस्ट की
टी नजराजन (T Natarajan) ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'भारत के लिए क्रिकेट खेलना मेरी जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़ी बात रही। यहां तक पहुंचना मेरे लिए आसान नहीं था। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस तरह से लोगों का प्यार मुझे मिला है उसने मुझे अभिभूत कर दिया है। बेहतरीन लोगों का समर्थन और हौसलाअफजाई मेरे लिए रास्ते तलाश करने में मददगार साबित होता है।

 

नटराजन ने दिया रिटर्न गिफ्ट
एक दूसरे ट्वीट में टी नजराजन (T Natarajan) ने लिखा- मैं आज नई एसयूवी थार गाड़ी को ड्राइव करते हुए अपने घर लाया, आज मैं श्री आनंद महिंद्रा का बहुत शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं। मेरे सफऱ और उनकी सराहना के लिए शुक्रिया। क्रिकेट के लिए आपके प्यार देखते हुए, गाबा टेस्ट की जर्सी आपको गिफ्ट कर रहा हूं।

 

शार्दुल को भी मिली 'महिंद्रा थार'
शार्दुल ठाकुर ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा। नई महिंद्रा थार आ चुकी है। महिंद्रा कंपनी ने इसे जबरदस्त तरीके से बनाया है। मैं इस एसयूवी को ड्राइव करके काफी खुश हूं। इस जेस्चर को हमारे देश के युवा काफी पसंद करेंगे। एक बार फिर से श्री आनंद महिंद्रा और प्रकाश वाकंकर जी का शुक्रिया जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर पर हमारे योगदान को सराहा।

 

इन क्रिकेटर्स पर भी मेहरबान रहे आनंद महिंद्रा
आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने न सिर्फ नटराजन (T Natarajan) को बल्कि मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj), शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill), वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar), शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और नवदीप सैनी (Navdeep Saini) को भी कार गिफ्ट में देने का वादा किया था।

