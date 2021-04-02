आनंद महिन्द्रा ने पूरा किया अपना वादा, नटराजन और शार्दुल को दिया ये कीमती गिफ्ट

नई दिल्ली। ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी के मालिक आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने क्रिकेटर्स के साथ किए अपने वादे को पूरा किया। दरअसल, आनंद महिन्द्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर (Australia Tour) पर शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले युवा खिलाड़ियों को नई महिंद्रा थार गिफ्ट करने का वादा किया था। अब उन्होंने टीम के तेज गेंदबाज टी नटराजन (T Natarajan) और शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) को कार गिफ्ट की है। इसकी जानकारी खुद खिलाड़ियों ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर गाड़ी के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर दी है।

Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/FvuPKljjtu — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

नटराजन ने कार की फोटो पोस्ट की

टी नजराजन (T Natarajan) ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'भारत के लिए क्रिकेट खेलना मेरी जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़ी बात रही। यहां तक पहुंचना मेरे लिए आसान नहीं था। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस तरह से लोगों का प्यार मुझे मिला है उसने मुझे अभिभूत कर दिया है। बेहतरीन लोगों का समर्थन और हौसलाअफजाई मेरे लिए रास्ते तलाश करने में मददगार साबित होता है।

New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia. pic.twitter.com/eb69iLrjYb — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) April 1, 2021

नटराजन ने दिया रिटर्न गिफ्ट

एक दूसरे ट्वीट में टी नजराजन (T Natarajan) ने लिखा- मैं आज नई एसयूवी थार गाड़ी को ड्राइव करते हुए अपने घर लाया, आज मैं श्री आनंद महिंद्रा का बहुत शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहता हूं। मेरे सफऱ और उनकी सराहना के लिए शुक्रिया। क्रिकेट के लिए आपके प्यार देखते हुए, गाबा टेस्ट की जर्सी आपको गिफ्ट कर रहा हूं।

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

शार्दुल को भी मिली 'महिंद्रा थार'

शार्दुल ठाकुर ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा। नई महिंद्रा थार आ चुकी है। महिंद्रा कंपनी ने इसे जबरदस्त तरीके से बनाया है। मैं इस एसयूवी को ड्राइव करके काफी खुश हूं। इस जेस्चर को हमारे देश के युवा काफी पसंद करेंगे। एक बार फिर से श्री आनंद महिंद्रा और प्रकाश वाकंकर जी का शुक्रिया जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर पर हमारे योगदान को सराहा।

Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/5aiHSbOAl1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

इन क्रिकेटर्स पर भी मेहरबान रहे आनंद महिंद्रा

आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने न सिर्फ नटराजन (T Natarajan) को बल्कि मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj), शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill), वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar), शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और नवदीप सैनी (Navdeep Saini) को भी कार गिफ्ट में देने का वादा किया था।

आइए जानें— IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings Squad and Players list

आइए जानें— IPL 2021 Full Schedule and Fixtures