T20 World Cup 2024 से पहले मोहम्मद शमी ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट, लिखा, 'डगर मुश्किल हो सकती है मगर मंजिल नहीं'

Published: Apr 08, 2024 05:41:22 pm

Vivek Kumar Singh

भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए मोहम्मद शमी ने सोमवार को अच्छी खबर दी और उन्होंने अपनी चोट की रिकवरी को लेकर अपडेट भी किया।

Mohammed Shami Update: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के तेज गेंजबाज चोट की वजह से क्रिकेट से दूर हैं। भारत में खेले गए वनडे क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप 2023 में उनके प्रदर्शन को शायद ही कोई भूल सकता है। उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में 7 विकेट हासिल कर मैच का रुख पलटा और उससे पहले कई मैच जिताए। इस साल भारतीय टीम को टी20 वर्ल्डकप 2024 में भाग लेना है और उससे पहले शमी का मौदान पर लौटना बहुत जरूरी है। शमी ने रविवार को अपनी फिटनेस रिकवरी के बारे में अपडेट दिया और बताया कि वह वापसी के लिए कितने बेकरार हैं।
मोहम्मद शमी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर की, जिसमें वह बैशाखी के सहारे खड़े हैं। शमी ने कैप्शन में लिखा, "ट्रैक पर वापसी करने और सफलता हासिल करने की भूख। डगर मुश्किल हो सकती है लेकिन मंजिल नहीं।" शमी ने येल्लो रंग की टीशर्ट पहनी है और वह किसी पार्क में खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं। कभी हार न मानने वाले शमी ने आईसीसी क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप 2023 के फाइनल में आखिरी बार मैदान पर उतरे थे।
शमी ने 2022 टी20 वर्ल्डकप के सेमीफाइनल के बाद टी20 मैच भी नहीं खेला है। हालांकि उनके जैसे गेंदबाज की टीम को सख्त जरूरत है। शमी ने भारत के लिए अब तक 64 टेस्ट, 101 वनडे और 23 टी20 मैच खेले हैं। उन्होंने टेस्ट में 229, वनडे में 195 और टी20 में 24 विकेट हासिल किए हैं। वह अब तक 110 आईपीएल मैच भी खेल चुके हैं और 127 विकेट हासिल किए हैं। इस बार वह गुजरात टाइटंस का हिस्सा हैं लेकिन चोट की वजह से पूरे सीजन से बाहर हो गए हैं।
