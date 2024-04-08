T20 World Cup 2024 से पहले मोहम्मद शमी ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट, लिखा, 'डगर मुश्किल हो सकती है मगर मंजिल नहीं'

Back on track and hungry for success. The road may be tough, but the destination is worth it.— 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) April 7, 2024
#NeverGiveUp #shami #mdshami #mdshami11 #recovery pic.twitter.com/1KZmU6gJxB
Published: Apr 08, 2024 05:41:22 pm
Vivek Kumar Singh
भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए मोहम्मद शमी ने सोमवार को अच्छी खबर दी और उन्होंने अपनी चोट की रिकवरी को लेकर अपडेट भी किया।
