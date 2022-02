ICC U19 World Cup: भारत 5वीं बार बना वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, फाइनल में इंग्लैंड को 4 विकेट से हराया

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙐19 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 #𝙐19𝘾𝙒𝘾 2022 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎! 🔝 🏆



A fantastic performance by #BoysInBlue as they beat England U19 by 4⃣ wickets in the Final! 🙌 🙌 #INDvENG



This is India's FIFTH Under 19 World Cup triumph. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy pic.twitter.com/bQzABDFUpd