Umesh Yadav ने पत्नी के जन्मदिन पर दिल को छू लेने वाला संदेश लिखा, शेयर की प्यारी तस्वीर, देखें

New Delhi: Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav celebrated his wife Tanya Wadhwa's birthday at his home and posted a picture of it with a cute message for his wife. Wrote It is being well liked on social media. The birthday of Tanya Wadhwa (Tanya wadhwa), wife of Umesh Yadav, a key member of the Indian fast bowling attack, was on Sunday, June 7. On this occasion, he posted a very cute picture and congratulated him on the anniversary.

Umesh Yadav shared a picture on his Instagram account feeding cake to his wife Tanya. Its caption reads, 'Happy Birthday- This day of yours is a dream come true. May your life be filled with love and happiness. Every year with you is better than last year. '

This picture and message of Umesh Yadav is being liked a lot. Over 75 thousand likes have received more than 250 comments on this post. Let us know that 1.6 million people follow Umesh Yadav on Instagram.

Married seven years ago

Umesh Yadav, 32, got engaged on 16 April 2013 and married Tanya Wadhwa on 29 May 2013. Their wedding anniversary has recently passed. On this occasion too, Umesh shared a picture with his wife. With this post, he thanked all fans who wish him well.

Not a permanent place in Team India despite the best performance

Umesh Yadav is part of Team India's fast bowling attack and has been consistently doing better in Tests for the last two-three years. Despite this, the team is not able to make a permanent place in India, it is because of this that India has many great fast bowlers like Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar etc. In such a situation, they get a chance only if any of them are injured. Umesh has played 45 Tests, 75 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals for India so far. He has taken 142, 106 and 9 wickets respectively in these matches. Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa is a fashion designer and she lives in Delhi.