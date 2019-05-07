पत्रिका की Learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप लेमन शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Lemonade

नींबू से बना ड्रिंक या शिकंजी

(I like this homemade lemonade, it's real good!)

lemonbutter

नींबू, चीनी, अंडे और मक्खन से बना पदार्थ, जिसे ब्रेड पर लगाते हैं

(She prefers to takes lemon butter on bread and cakes.)

lemongrass

नींबू घास

(A tropical grass with a flavour like lemon, used especially in Southeast Asian cooking.)

lemonsole

एक प्रकार की मछली

(Lemon sole can be cooked and eaten.)

A lemon squeezer

नींबू का रस निकालने का उपकरण

(She uses a lemon squeezer when she squeezes juice out of lemons and oranges.)

Lemon yellow

नींबू जैसा पीला

(The lemon yellow colour of the shirt is attractive.)

lemon law

खराब के बदले नया वाहन देना

(The automotive company will be shelling out millions of dollars in refunds for faulty ignition switches because congress passed much tighter lemon laws.)

suck a lemon

गुस्से की अभिव्यक्ति का वाक्य/मूड खराब होना

(I can't believe you told your teacher to suck a lemon after she yelled at you.)

when life gives you lemons, make lemonade

खराब परिस्थिति में भी अच्छे पर ध्यान देना

(While I was devastated to lose my job, being unemployed gave me the time to finally complete my degree. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, right?)