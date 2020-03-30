Learn English: ये आसान सी स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To spur somebody on to do something

किसी को कुछ प्राप्त करने के लिए प्रेरित करना

(High ambitions and hardships of life spurred him on to realize the dream of his life.)

To set forth something

स्पष्ट करना या ज्ञात करना

(The Prime Minister set forth his views on the national development in his maiden address to the public.)

To thrust something aside

किसी की शिकायत नहीं सुनना

(The local authorities thrust all the complaints of the poor villagers aside.)

To tick over

गाड़ी के बिना चले हुए इंजन का धीरे से कार्य करना

(He kept his car ticking over for hours while talking to his friend over phone.)

To cluster around

किसी व्यक्ति या चीज के चारों तरफ घेरा बनाना

(The Members of Parliament clustered around the Lok Sabha speaker demanding urgent discussion on the bills.)

To despair of doing something

इस बात से निराश होना कि हालात में कभी सुधार नहीं होगा

(She has left the city permanently and so I despair of ever seeing her again.)

To cobble something together

जल्दी से किसी चीज का निर्माण करना

(The policemen cobbled together a road from the heaps of stones in the dense forest.)

To fall out

किसी के साथ विवाद के बाद दोस्ती खत्म करना

(After years of a passionate courtship, my friend fell out with his girlfriend.)