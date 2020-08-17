Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Oil" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

mineral oil

पेट्रोलियम से प्राप्त तेल

(Mineral oil is obtained from petroleum.)

olive oil

जैतून का तेल

(Olive oil is very useful in controlling cholesterol.)

palm oil

ताड़ के पेड़ से प्राप्त तेल

(Palm oil is often used in some foods and to make soap.)

vegetable oil

वनस्पति तेल

(Vegetable oil is made from plants and is used in cooking.)

burn the midnight oil

मेहनत करना

(You will have to burn mid night oil to become an IAS.)

be no oil painting

आकर्षक नहीं होना

(She's no oil painting but she's got a lovely personality.)

pour oil on troubled waters

शांत करना

(My friends keep arguing with each other and I'm the one who has to pour oil on troubled waters.)

To oil something

तेल डालना

(A crew of assistants oiled and adjusted the release mechanism until it worked perfectly.)

Wine-Coloured

शराब जैसे गहरे लाल रंग का

(She wore her wine-coloured raincoat.)

wine and dine

महंगे रेस्टोरेंट में खाना और पैसा खर्च करना

(Colleagues were furious at doing her work while she wined and dined.)

wine bar

रेस्टोरेंट जहां केवल शराब परोसी जाती है

(She is often seen around wine bars.)