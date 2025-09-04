Patrika LogoSwitch to English

NIRF Ranking 2025: जारी हुई एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग! IISC Bengaluru ने फिर मारी बाजी, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

NIRF Ranking 2025 List: एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग 2025 की लिस्ट जारी हो गई है। आईआईएससी बेंगलुरु ने इस साल भी लिस्ट में पहली जगह बनाई है।

भारत

Anamika Mishra

Sep 04, 2025

एनआईआरएफ (NIRF) रैंकिंग 2025 लिस्ट जारी। (Image Source: IIT Website)

NIRF Ranking Update: शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने हर साल की तरह कैटेगरी और ओवरऑल कैटेगरी में टॉप इंस्टीट्यूट की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। एनआईआरएफ (NIRF) रैंकिंग 2025 लिस्ट जारी हो चुकी है। इन बेस्ट कॉलेजों की लिस्ट (Best College List) आधिकारिक वेबसाइट nirfindia.org पर जारी की जा सकती है। पिछले साल की तरह इस साल भी IIT मद्रास टॉप पर बना हुआ है। वहीं जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया है।

देखें टॉप कॉलेजों की पूरी लिस्ट (Full List of Top Colleges)

ओवरऑल कैटेगरी लिस्ट (overall Category List)

रैंकसंस्था का नाम
1Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)
2Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc)
3Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
4Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
5Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur)
6Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP)
7Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)
8All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi)
9Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (JNU)
10Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

टॉप मैनेजमेंट कॉलेज (Top Management College)

रैंकसंस्था का नामराज्य
1Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad)गुजरात
2Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore)कर्नाटक
3Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode)केरल
4Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)दिल्ली
5Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta)पश्चिम बंगाल
6Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai)महाराष्ट्र
7Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow)उत्तर प्रदेश
8Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore)मध्य प्रदेश
9XLRI – Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur)झारखंड
10Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)महाराष्ट्र

टॉप-5 मेडिकल कॉलेज (Top - 5 Medical College)

रैंककॉलेज का नामस्थान (City, State)स्कोर (Score)
1All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), DelhiNew Delhi, Delhi94.46
2Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)Chandigarh, Chandigarh80.83
3Christian Medical College (CMC)Vellore, Tamil Nadu75.11
4National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)Bengaluru, Karnataka71.92
5Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)Puducherry, Puducherry70.74

शिक्षा

शिक्षा

Updated on:

04 Sept 2025 12:44 pm

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

