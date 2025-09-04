NIRF Ranking 2025: जारी हुई एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग! IISC Bengaluru ने फिर मारी बाजी, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

NIRF Ranking Update: शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने हर साल की तरह कैटेगरी और ओवरऑल कैटेगरी में टॉप इंस्टीट्यूट की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। एनआईआरएफ (NIRF) रैंकिंग 2025 लिस्ट जारी हो चुकी है। इन बेस्ट कॉलेजों की लिस्ट (Best College List) आधिकारिक वेबसाइट nirfindia.org पर जारी की जा सकती है। पिछले साल की तरह इस साल भी IIT मद्रास टॉप पर बना हुआ है। वहीं जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया है।
|रैंक
|संस्था का नाम
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)
|2
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc)
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur)
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP)
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee)
|8
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi)
|9
|Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi (JNU)
|10
|Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|रैंक
|संस्था का नाम
|राज्य
|1
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad)
|गुजरात
|2
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore)
|कर्नाटक
|3
|Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode)
|केरल
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
|दिल्ली
|5
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta)
|पश्चिम बंगाल
|6
|Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai)
|महाराष्ट्र
|7
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow)
|उत्तर प्रदेश
|8
|Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore)
|मध्य प्रदेश
|9
|XLRI – Xavier School of Management (XLRI Jamshedpur)
|झारखंड
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)
|महाराष्ट्र
|रैंक
|कॉलेज का नाम
|स्थान (City, State)
|स्कोर (Score)
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
|New Delhi, Delhi
|94.46
|2
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
|Chandigarh, Chandigarh
|80.83
|3
|Christian Medical College (CMC)
|Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|75.11
|4
|National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|71.92
|5
|Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)
|Puducherry, Puducherry
|70.74