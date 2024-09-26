Ladli Behna Yojana: The installment of Ladli Behna Yojana will come 4 days earlier

This time, due to the festivals of Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi on September 6 and 7, women want to know on which date the CM will transfer the installment this month. Know when the installment will come On September 6, there is the festival of Hartalika Teej, and on September 7, there is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hartalika Teej is a major festival for women. On this occasion, women fast and worship Gauri-Shankar. This fast is performed with complete rituals, for which many necessary items are required, which involves an expense for women.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, which is operated to provide financial assistance to married women, is likely to release the installment for September month soon. It is believed that the installment may be released on September 6, but there is no official confirmation from the government yet.