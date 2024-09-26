scriptLadli Behna Yojana: The installment of Ladli Behna Yojana will come 4 days earlier | Latest News | Patrika News
Ladli Behna Yojana: The installment of Ladli Behna Yojana will come 4 days earlier

Ladli Behna Yojana Installment: Every month, the installment of Ladli Behna Yojana is sent to the accounts of crores of sisters on the 10th of the month, but this time it may be released earlier!

BhopalSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

In Madhya Pradesh, 1.29 crore beneficiary sisters are eagerly waiting for the next installment of Ladli Behna Yojana. It is worth mentioning that every month, the installment is released on the 10th of the month. However, sometimes it is released earlier. CM Mohan Yadav himself has been giving this information.
This time, due to the festivals of Hartalika Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi on September 6 and 7, women want to know on which date the CM will transfer the installment this month.

Know when the installment will come

On September 6, there is the festival of Hartalika Teej, and on September 7, there is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hartalika Teej is a major festival for women. On this occasion, women fast and worship Gauri-Shankar. This fast is performed with complete rituals, for which many necessary items are required, which involves an expense for women.
The Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, which is operated to provide financial assistance to married women, is likely to release the installment for September month soon. It is believed that the installment may be released on September 6, but there is no official confirmation from the government yet.

Installments have been released earlier too

Earlier, the 13th installment of the scheme was also released on June 7, immediately after the Lok Sabha election code of conduct was lifted. Similarly, the 12th installment was released on May 4 instead of May 10, considering Chaitra Navratri in March and Gudi Padwa in April, and the 10th-11th installments were released on March 1 and April 5, respectively.

