Politics on BJP’s Membership Campaign, Digvijay Singh made a big appeal to farmers

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has written on his social media account, ‘Farmers, brothers, BJP is running a membership campaign. Give a befitting reply to it. If you are a farmer, then oppose it, give the price of soyabean and take membership.’

Digvijay’s Tweet Appeal CM Mohan along with Ministers took Membership You should know that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started a large-scale membership campaign across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this campaign by renewing his party membership. Under this campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, along with BJP state president VD Sharma, has also renewed their party membership along with the state government ministers.