Politics on BJP’s Membership Campaign, Digvijay Singh made a big appeal to farmers

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has written on his social media account, ‘Farmers, brothers, BJP is running a membership campaign. Give a befitting reply to it. If you are a farmer, then oppose it, give the price of soyabean and take membership.’
Digvijay’s Tweet Appeal
CM Mohan along with Ministers took Membership You should know that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started a large-scale membership campaign across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this campaign by renewing his party membership. Under this campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, along with BJP state president VD Sharma, has also renewed their party membership along with the state government ministers.
Target to make 1.5 crore members in MP In this sequence, the BJP’s membership campaign is starting today at the booth level. BJP’s tolis will be active at more than 64,000 booths in MP from today. The target is to make 200 members at each booth. BJP workers have been assigned this task. For this, separate toils have been formed in different areas. These groups will also visit the homes of Congress workers and other party workers. In this way, the target is to make 1.5 crore new members in the state, in addition to the existing BJP members.