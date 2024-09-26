Politics on BJP’s Membership Campaign, Digvijay Singh made a big appeal to farmers

scriptPolitics on BJP’s Membership Campaign, Digvijay Singh made a big appeal to farmers | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

“BJP Membership Campaign: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has attacked BJP’s membership campaign, making a big appeal to the state’s farmers. He said, ‘Oppose it… give the price of soybean and take membership.'”

BhopalSep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh has attacked BJP’s membership campaign. He has made a big appeal to the state’s farmers, asking them to oppose the campaign. He said, ‘Oppose it, give the price of soybean and take membership.’
Congress leader Digvijay Singh has written on his social media account, ‘Farmers, brothers, BJP is running a membership campaign. Give a befitting reply to it. If you are a farmer, then oppose it, give the price of soyabean and take membership.’

CM Mohan along with Ministers took Membership

You should know that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started a large-scale membership campaign across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this campaign by renewing his party membership. Under this campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, along with BJP state president VD Sharma, has also renewed their party membership along with the state government ministers.

Target to make 1.5 crore members in MP

In this sequence, the BJP’s membership campaign is starting today at the booth level. BJP’s tolis will be active at more than 64,000 booths in MP from today. The target is to make 200 members at each booth. BJP workers have been assigned this task. For this, separate toils have been formed in different areas. These groups will also visit the homes of Congress workers and other party workers. In this way, the target is to make 1.5 crore new members in the state, in addition to the existing BJP members.

