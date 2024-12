Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Gold and Silver Prices in Major Indian Cities (Gold Silver Price Today) Delhi (Gold Silver Price in Delhi) 24-carat gold: ₹78,160 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,660 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹92,400 per kg
Mumbai

24-carat gold: ₹78,010 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,510 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹92,400 per kg
Jaipur
24-carat gold: ₹78,160 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,660 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹92,400 per kg

Patna
24-carat gold: ₹78,060 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,560 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹92,400 per kg
Kolkata
24-carat gold: ₹78,010 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,510 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹92,400 per kg

Chennai
24-carat gold: ₹78,010 per 10 grams

22-carat gold: ₹71,510 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹99,900 per kg
Importance of Gold Purity and Hallmarking
When buying gold, always check its purity and hallmarking. A hallmark guarantees the quality of the gold and helps prevent fraud. In India, 22-carat gold jewellery is most prevalent, with a purity of 91.6%.
Meaning of Hallmark Numbers
999: 99.9% pure (24-carat)

Meaning of Hallmark Numbers 999: 99.9% pure (24-carat)

916: 91.6% pure (22-carat)

875: 87.5% pure (21-carat)

750: 75% pure (18-carat)

585: 58.5% pure (14-carat)

375: 37.5% pure (9-carat)
How are Prices Determined?
In India, gold and silver prices are released by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). These rates are determined based on the international gold price and the rupee's value. Additionally, local taxes and other charges may cause variations in gold and silver prices across different cities.