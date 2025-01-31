scriptAustralia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: South Africa has secured its place in the final of the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025
South Africa’s Under-19 women’s team secured their place in the final of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2025 on Friday after defeating Australia in the semi-final. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and England in the title clash.
Batting first, Australia managed only 105 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. South Africa’s Under-19 women’s team chased down the modest target of 106 runs with ease, achieving victory in 18.1 overs for the loss of 5 wickets, thus securing their place in the final.
At the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Their start was shaky, with both opening batters dismissed within 12 runs, both falling victim to Natawiseng Nini. Captain Lucy Hamilton and Comha Bre then steadied the innings, but the captain fell for 30 runs. Bre’s 36 and Isla Briscoe’s 27 runs helped Australia reach 105/8 in their 20 overs. For South Africa, Ashleigh van der Westhuizen bowled exceptionally well, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs in 3 overs.
South Africa’s chase also began poorly, with opener Simone Lourens dismissed for 5 runs. Faye Coughlin followed, scoring 7 runs off 7 balls including a six. Australia had taken two quick wickets at 35 runs and looked to be making a comeback, but Jemma Botha and Kayla Reyneke thwarted their hopes and steered their team towards victory.

Final Match on 2nd February

Botha scored a quick-fire 37 runs off 24 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Reyneke contributed 26 runs. After their dismissals, Seshani Naidu and Mikyle Vooght finished the job, remaining unbeaten and guiding South Africa to the final. The final match will be played on 2 February. South Africa will face either England or India, who will contest the second semi-final.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

in 3 hours

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

National News

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

in 4 hours

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

National News

Economic Survey: Key to Budget 2025, Its Significance and History

32 minutes ago

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

National News

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

in 2 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

Cricket News

IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

in 18 minutes

Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

Sports

Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

17 hours ago

Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

Cricket News

Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

19 hours ago

Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

Cricket News

Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

22 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

क्रिकेट

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

in 18 minutes

Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

खेल

Usman Khawaja Scores Double Century: Historic Feat for Batsman Over 38

17 hours ago

Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

क्रिकेट

Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli, paramilitary forces deployed amid huge crowd at Ranji Trophy match

19 hours ago

Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

क्रिकेट

Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.