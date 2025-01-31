Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Batting first, Australia managed only 105 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. South Africa’s Under-19 women’s team chased down the modest target of 106 runs with ease, achieving victory in 18.1 overs for the loss of 5 wickets, thus securing their place in the final.

At the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Their start was shaky, with both opening batters dismissed within 12 runs, both falling victim to Natawiseng Nini. Captain Lucy Hamilton and Comha Bre then steadied the innings, but the captain fell for 30 runs. Bre’s 36 and Isla Briscoe’s 27 runs helped Australia reach 105/8 in their 20 overs. For South Africa, Ashleigh van der Westhuizen bowled exceptionally well, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs in 3 overs.

South Africa’s chase also began poorly, with opener Simone Lourens dismissed for 5 runs. Faye Coughlin followed, scoring 7 runs off 7 balls including a six. Australia had taken two quick wickets at 35 runs and looked to be making a comeback, but Jemma Botha and Kayla Reyneke thwarted their hopes and steered their team towards victory.