Border Gavaskar Trophy: KL Rahul gives big good news to fans before the series

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have shared a joint post on social media. They dropped a note which read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis).” After the announcement, fans are congratulating both of them and giving blessings. Athiya Shetty’s brother has also posted an emoji on the post. It is worth noting that Athiya Shetty celebrated her birthday a few days ago. During this, KL Rahul had wished Athiya in a special way and had also shared romantic pictures on social media.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met in 2019 through a common friend. After dating each other for almost four years, both of them decided to get married. They got married on January 23, 2023.
KL Rahul struggling with poor form Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is currently struggling with poor form. He could only manage to score 10 runs in 44 balls in the second Test match against Australia on Friday. Apart from this, in the recently concluded three-Test series against New Zealand, he scored 0 and 12 runs in the first match. He did not get a chance to play in the second and third Test matches against New Zealand. His performance was also not good in the Test series against Bangladesh. In the first Test match played in Chennai, he could only score 16 and 22 runs, while in the Kanpur Test match, he scored 68 runs.