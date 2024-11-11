Gautam Gambhir held a press conference, answering several burning questions including Rohit Sharma’s availability

scriptGautam Gambhir held a press conference, answering several burning questions including Rohit Sharma’s availability | Latest News | Patrika News
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir held a press conference in Mumbai, answering several burning questions including Rohit Sharma’s availability and the World Test Championship final.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 11:40 am

Patrika Desk

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the Indian team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir held a press conference in Mumbai, answering several burning questions. During this, he openly spoke about captain Rohit Sharma’s availability and the World Test Championship final, among other issues.
Gambhir answered several questions, including the availability of Rohit Sharma in the first Test, who is about to become a father for the second time and might miss the match. He said that a decision on Rohit’s availability would be taken soon. If Rohit doesn’t play, Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul can be backup options.

On Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Perth Test

The first question in Gambhir’s press conference was about Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Perth Test. Gambhir said that there is no confirmation yet on whether Rohit will play or not. He added that the answer would be known before the series starts. He also mentioned that if Rohit doesn’t play, Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul can be backup options.

On Rohit and Kohli’s form

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled with form during the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Gambhir said that there is no concern about their form. They have performed exceptionally well in the past and have been doing well in practice. The dressing room is full of confidence.

On the WTC final

When asked about the World Test Championship final, Gambhir said that they are not looking at the points table. They are focusing on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and want to win it. Preparation is key, and the next 10 days are crucial.

Indian Team

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-Keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australian Team for the first Test

Patt Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Gautam Gambhir held a press conference, answering several burning questions including Rohit Sharma's availability

Gautam Gambhir held a press conference, answering several burning questions including Rohit Sharma's availability

गौतम गंभीर ने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, रोहित शर्मा की उपलब्धता से लेकर कई सुलगते सवालों के दिए जवाब

गौतम गंभीर ने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, रोहित शर्मा की उपलब्धता से लेकर कई सुलगते सवालों के दिए जवाब

