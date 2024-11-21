IND vs AUS: Ahead of Perth Test, Pat Cummins Backs Jasprit Bumrah

‘First Time 5 Tests is a Big Deal’ In response to a question about the pressure of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pat Cummins said that India is a tough team, but Australia is well-prepared for the challenge. He said that the BGT is always a big competition, and winning it would be a great achievement for Australia. Playing five Tests for the first time is a big deal.
Support for Bumrah’s Captaincy Pat Cummins has expressed his support for Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy in the Perth Test, emphasising his belief that fast bowlers should play a greater role in leading teams, particularly in Test cricket. Cummins added that it should happen more often. He also praised young fast bowler and all-rounder Nitish Rishi, highlighting his swing skills and potential to play a key role in the team.
Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey’s Impact on the Team Cummins confirmed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will bowl in the Test series. He said that Marsh will definitely bowl in this Test. Marsh’s role will be crucial in maintaining Australia’s balance throughout the series. Cummins also praised wicketkeeper Alex Carey, saying that he is having a great impact and is in good form. Carey has performed well behind the stumps and has a calming effect on the team.