IND vs AUS: Ahead of Perth Test, Pat Cummins Backs Jasprit Bumrah

‘First Time 5 Tests is a Big Deal’ In response to a question about the pressure of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pat Cummins said that India is a tough team, but Australia is well-prepared for the challenge. He said that the BGT is always a big competition, and winning it would be a great achievement for Australia. Playing five Tests for the first time is a big deal.

Support for Bumrah’s Captaincy Pat Cummins has expressed his support for Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy in the Perth Test, emphasising his belief that fast bowlers should play a greater role in leading teams, particularly in Test cricket. Cummins added that it should happen more often. He also praised young fast bowler and all-rounder Nitish Rishi, highlighting his swing skills and potential to play a key role in the team.