IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits stormy half-century, India now 55 runs away from victory

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: In the third and final Test match played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand set a target of 147 runs for India. By lunch, India had scored 92 runs at the loss of 6 wickets, and now need 55 runs to win.

Nov 03, 2024

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: The third and final Test match between India and New Zealand was played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand, who won the toss, batted first and scored 235 runs in their first innings. In response, the Indian team scored 263 runs in their first innings and took a 28-run lead, then bowled out New Zealand for 174 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 147 runs for India. By lunch, Rishabh Pant was batting on 53 runs off 50 balls with 7 fours and 1 six, while Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 6 runs. India now needs 55 runs to win.

India lose half their team for just 29 runs

On the third day of the Mumbai Test, India, chasing New Zealand’s target of 147 runs, lost their first wicket in the form of captain Rohit Sharma (11) to Matt Henry at a score of 13. Then, at a score of 16, Shubman Gill was caught by Ajaz Patel for just 1 run. Ajaz Patel then struck again, getting Virat Kohli (1) caught by Mitchell at a score of 18. India’s fourth wicket fell at a score of 28 in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (5). Ajaz Patel then got Sarfaraz (1) caught by Rachin, reducing India to 29/5.

India need 55 runs to win

After India’s fifth wicket fell, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja shared a 42-run partnership, but Ajaz Patel struck again, getting Jadeja out for just 6 runs, reducing India to 71/6. By lunch, Rishabh Pant was batting on 53 runs off 50 balls with 7 fours and 1 six, while Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 6 runs. India now needs 55 runs to win.

