IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits stormy half-century, India now 55 runs away from victory

India lose half their team for just 29 runs On the third day of the Mumbai Test, India, chasing New Zealand’s target of 147 runs, lost their first wicket in the form of captain Rohit Sharma (11) to Matt Henry at a score of 13. Then, at a score of 16, Shubman Gill was caught by Ajaz Patel for just 1 run. Ajaz Patel then struck again, getting Virat Kohli (1) caught by Mitchell at a score of 18. India’s fourth wicket fell at a score of 28 in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (5). Ajaz Patel then got Sarfaraz (1) caught by Rachin, reducing India to 29/5.

India need 55 runs to win After India’s fifth wicket fell, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja shared a 42-run partnership, but Ajaz Patel struck again, getting Jadeja out for just 6 runs, reducing India to 71/6. By lunch, Rishabh Pant was batting on 53 runs off 50 balls with 7 fours and 1 six, while Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 6 runs. India now needs 55 runs to win.