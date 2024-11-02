scriptIND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit and Kohli Stumble Again as India Aim for Redemption in Mumbai | IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit and Kohli Stumble Again as India Aim for Redemption in Mumbai | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Highlights: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have failed again. If India wants to save face in this match, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan need to play big innings today.

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 09:59 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Highlights: The final match of the three-Test series between India and New Zealand started on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On one hand, the Kiwi team is looking to clean sweep India, while on the other, Rohit’s brigade wants to win this match and avoid an unwanted record. However, the way the Indian team played on the first day, it has made the path ahead very challenging for them. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have failed again. If India wants to save face in this match, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan need to play big innings today.
Team India started the match well. After bowling out New Zealand, the Indian team was in a strong position. The Indian bowlers performed well, and New Zealand was bowled out for a small score of 235. However, the Indian batting failed again. Rohit Sharma’s wicket fell early, and despite that, India had a good grip on the match. At one point, India’s score was 78 for one wicket, and they were in a good position. But in the last 15 minutes of the game, something happened that put the Indian team on the back foot.

Team India Lost Its Way in the Last 15 Minutes

In the last 15 minutes, India lost three wickets, adding just six runs to their score. At stumps, Shubman Gill was batting on 31, and Rishabh Pant was on one run. India is still 149 runs behind in the first innings.

Kohli Got Run Out While Trying to Steal a Single

India has added just six runs in eight overs, losing three wickets. The situation has become challenging for India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been performing poorly in this series, failed again. Virat Kohli got run out while trying to steal a single. This has put additional pressure on the Indian team.

Rohit’s Bat Has Been Silent for the Last 9 Innings

Fans are disappointed with Virat Kohli’s performance. Rohit Sharma’s bat has also been silent for a long time. He has failed to score big in the last nine Test innings. He has scored just one 50-plus score in the last nine innings. If India wants to make a comeback in the Mumbai Test, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan need to play big innings on Saturday, while Virat and Rohit need to show their mettle in the second innings.

loader
