IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit and Kohli Stumble Again as India Aim for Redemption in Mumbai

Team India started the match well. After bowling out New Zealand, the Indian team was in a strong position. The Indian bowlers performed well, and New Zealand was bowled out for a small score of 235. However, the Indian batting failed again. Rohit Sharma’s wicket fell early, and despite that, India had a good grip on the match. At one point, India’s score was 78 for one wicket, and they were in a good position. But in the last 15 minutes of the game, something happened that put the Indian team on the back foot.

Team India Lost Its Way in the Last 15 Minutes In the last 15 minutes, India lost three wickets, adding just six runs to their score. At stumps, Shubman Gill was batting on 31, and Rishabh Pant was on one run. India is still 149 runs behind in the first innings.

Kohli Got Run Out While Trying to Steal a Single India has added just six runs in eight overs, losing three wickets. The situation has become challenging for India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been performing poorly in this series, failed again. Virat Kohli got run out while trying to steal a single. This has put additional pressure on the Indian team.