IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes the highest wicket-taker in 2024

Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2024. He has claimed 39 wickets at an average of 14.97 in 8 matches this year. With this, he has surpassed England’s star pacer Gus Atkinson and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Atkinson has taken 38 wickets at an average of 21.86 in 8 matches, while Ashwin has also taken 38 wickets at an average of 25.02 in 8 matches.

Bumrah achieved this feat by taking Tom Blundell's wicket. He got Blundell caught out by KL Rahul in the slip cordon. Bumrah's swinging delivery turned and took the edge of Blundell's bat, going into the hands of KL Rahul standing in the slip cordon.