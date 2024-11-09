India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

The tournament will feature five full-time International Cricket Council (ICC) members, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with the top three teams from the Under-19 Premier Cup 2023, Nepal, Japan, and UAE. This will be the 11th edition of the Under-19 Asia Cup. The first edition was played in Bangladesh in 1989. However, the last three editions were held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each, similar to the previous edition. Each group will feature two full-time ICC member teams. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Japan, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. One match will be played each day in the 50-over format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on December 6. The final will be held on December 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The generation next, is ready to battle it out at the #MensU19AsiaCup2024 starting November 29 🗓️. The action-packed tournament will be contested across Dubai and Sharjah with the finals being contested on December 8.🏆#ACC pic.twitter.com/lkaoPWSNFR — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 8, 2024 India has been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning eight out of ten titles. India had to share the title with Pakistan in 2012. India lost to Bangladesh in the semifinals of the previous edition. India has been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning eight out of ten titles. India had to share the title with Pakistan in 2012. India lost to Bangladesh in the semifinals of the previous edition.