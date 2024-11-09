scriptIndia and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 will start from November 29 in Sharjah and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New DelhiNov 09, 2024 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Friday that the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 will begin on November 29 in Sharjah and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The inaugural match will be played between defending champions Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.
The tournament will feature five full-time International Cricket Council (ICC) members, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with the top three teams from the Under-19 Premier Cup 2023, Nepal, Japan, and UAE. This will be the 11th edition of the Under-19 Asia Cup. The first edition was played in Bangladesh in 1989. However, the last three editions were held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each, similar to the previous edition. Each group will feature two full-time ICC member teams. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Japan, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Nepal. One match will be played each day in the 50-over format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on December 6. The final will be held on December 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.
India has been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning eight out of ten titles. India had to share the title with Pakistan in 2012. India lost to Bangladesh in the semifinals of the previous edition.

India’s Group Matches in U19 Asia Cup 2024

India vs Pakistan – Date: November 30 – Venue: Dubai
India vs Japan – Date: December 2 – Venue: Sharjah
India vs UAE – Date: December 4 – Venue: Sharjah

News / Sports / Cricket News / India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Political

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

in 5 hours

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

Cricket News

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

in 5 hours

Amit Shah: Article 370 won’t return, even after four generations of Sharad Pawar

Political

Amit Shah: Article 370 won’t return, even after four generations of Sharad Pawar

13 hours ago

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

Health

The child’s health deteriorated: dead lizard found in Samosa

12 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

This Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament

Cricket News

This Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament

12 hours ago

WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

Cricket News

WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

16 hours ago

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

19 hours ago

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

Cricket News

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में टीम इंडिया ने साउथ अफ्रीका को चारों खाने किया चित्त, संजू के अलावा ये खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के हीरो

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में टीम इंडिया ने साउथ अफ्रीका को चारों खाने किया चित्त, संजू के अलावा ये खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के हीरो

4 hours ago

IND vs SA 1st T20: अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों पर टूट कर बरसे संजू सैमसन, भारत ने पहले टी20 में दिया 203 रन का लक्ष्य

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों पर टूट कर बरसे संजू सैमसन, भारत ने पहले टी20 में दिया 203 रन का लक्ष्य

6 hours ago

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में संजू सैमसन की बैटिंग देख दहला अफ्रीकी फैंस का दिल! भारत के टी20 इतिहास में लिखा नया कीर्तिमान

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में संजू सैमसन की बैटिंग देख दहला अफ्रीकी फैंस का दिल! भारत के टी20 इतिहास में लिखा नया कीर्तिमान

4 hours ago

BGT 2024-25: क्या ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिल गया डेविड वार्नर का विकल्प? इस खिलाड़ी ने भारत के खिलाफ ओपनर के तौर पर ठोका दावा

क्रिकेट

BGT 2024-25: क्या ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिल गया डेविड वार्नर का विकल्प? इस खिलाड़ी ने भारत के खिलाफ ओपनर के तौर पर ठोका दावा

7 hours ago

IND vs SA 1st T20: टॉस हारकर भी क्यों खुश हुए सूर्यकुमार यादव, बताया किस सोच के साथ आए हैं यहां

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: टॉस हारकर भी क्यों खुश हुए सूर्यकुमार यादव, बताया किस सोच के साथ आए हैं यहां

7 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.