Cricket News

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

In the second semi-final of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, the Indian team defeated England to secure their place in the final.

New DelhiJan 31, 2025 / 03:48 pm

Patrika Desk

U19 Womens T20 World Cup 2025 IND vs ENG
U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, IND vs ENG Highlights: India defeated England by 9 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, played at the Bay Oval on Friday. Batting first, England scored 113 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. India chased down the target of 114 runs with the loss of just 1 wicket, securing their place in the final for the second consecutive time. The defending champions will now face South Africa in the final on February 2nd. India had won the inaugural edition of this tournament.
At the Bay Oval in Kuala Lumpur, the England captain won the toss and elected to bat first. England started cautiously, but Parunika Sisodia provided India with their first breakthrough, dismissing Jemimah Spence for 37. Sisodia then struck again in the same over, removing Trudi Johnson for 0. Opener Davina Perrin found a partnership with captain Abbie Norgrave, taking the team’s score past 80. Ayushi Shukla then dismissed both Perrin and Norgrave at 86, giving India four quick wickets.
After this, no other England batter could make a significant contribution, and the team managed to reach only 113 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. For India, Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma took 3 wickets each, while Ayushi Shukla claimed 2.
Chasing a target of 114, India started aggressively, with both openers providing an excellent start. Wicket-keeper batter Kamalini and Trisha put on a 60-run partnership for the first wicket. They had taken India to 44 without loss in just 6 overs, significantly boosting India’s chances of reaching the final. After Trisha’s dismissal, Sonika Chalke partnered with Kamalini, ensuring no further setbacks for the team. India comfortably reached the target of 114 runs in 15 overs, losing only one wicket. India will now face South Africa in the final on February 2nd. South Africa defeated Australia in the first semi-final.

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

