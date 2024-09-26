Know who is Mohammad Amaan, the new captain of the Indian Under-19 team? Hearing the story of struggle at a young age will bring tears to your eyes

Originally from Khan Alam Pur in Saharanpur (UP), Amaan’s life was turned upside down when his parents passed away. He not only took care of his sisters but also made a strong comeback on the cricket field with newfound determination.

Remembering the Difficult Times Makes Him Emotional Amaan, who has been playing cricket since 2014, said, “My father used to work in a private company, but in 2019, he met with an accident and was severely injured. Due to the injury, he lost his job. He passed away last year. Before that, my mother passed away in 2020 due to Corona. I was devastated by these two shocks.

Got Support and Made a Comeback Amaan said, “After my parents passed away, I thought of giving up cricket, but the Saharanpur Cricket Association and BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla supported me and helped me in every way possible. That’s why I could reach this stage today.”

Cricket is the Breadwinner Amaan said, “I don’t have a job. I earn money by playing cricket, which helps me take care of my two younger brothers and a sister. Last year, I was part of the Under-19 World Cup team as a standby player, which improved my financial situation.”

Wish My Parents Were Alive Today Amaan said, “My parents were not very educated, and they didn’t want me to play cricket. But when I started performing well in local tournaments, people convinced them to let me play. I regret that they are not alive today to see me playing cricket.”