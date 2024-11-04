India’s star player announces retirement from cricket, writes emotional post on social media

Saha writes emotional post on social media Wriddhiman Saha, who has played a crucial role in the Indian team, has written on social media that after a memorable journey in cricket, this season will be his last. He feels proud to represent Bengal one last time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before retiring. Let’s make this season one to remember!

Saha’s decline in form Saha has not been playing regular cricket and, after playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, he played his first match in seven months against Uttar Pradesh last month. Saha’s form has been declining.

Return to Bengal After a dispute with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Debasish Dasmunshi, Saha left Bengal and joined Tripura in 2022. However, after Dasmunshi’s two-year tenure (2022-23), Saha returned to Bengal this year. Bengal has given him everything, and he has also given his all to the state, so Saha feels it is fitting to play his last match for Bengal.

Didn’t get many opportuities Like many wicket-keepers, Saha failed to get a chance in the Indian team due to MS Dhoni’s presence. From 2004 to 2019, Dhoni’s presence meant that no one else got a chance to represent India in limited-overs cricket. However, things were a bit different in Test cricket. Saha got his first chance in 2010, but until Dhoni’s retirement in 2014, he only got to play one more Test. Then his time to shine came. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long.

In 2018, Rishabh Pant made his debut and, with his excellent batting skills, surpassed Saha. There was no doubt that Saha was a better wicket-keeper, but modern cricket demanded Pant’s selection. After Pant’s debut, Saha only got to play eight more matches, out of which only one was outside India.