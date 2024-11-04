scriptIndia’s star player announces retirement from cricket, writes emotional post on social media | Latest News | Patrika News
India’s star player announces retirement from cricket, writes emotional post on social media

Wriddhiman Saha Retirement: The Indian team’s 49-match (40 Test and ODI) player Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket. He shared this information through social media.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 09:57 am

Patrika Desk

wriddhiman saha retirement
Wriddhiman Saha Retirement: One of the world’s best wicket-keeper batsmen, Wriddhiman Saha, has announced his retirement from cricket. The 40-year-old Saha has decided to retire after a 17-year career. This talented wicket-keeper started his career playing for Bengal in 2007 and has now decided that his last match will also be for his state. Saha will retire from cricket after the current season of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and start his second innings.

Saha writes emotional post on social media

Wriddhiman Saha, who has played a crucial role in the Indian team, has written on social media that after a memorable journey in cricket, this season will be his last. He feels proud to represent Bengal one last time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before retiring. Let’s make this season one to remember!

Saha’s decline in form

Saha has not been playing regular cricket and, after playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, he played his first match in seven months against Uttar Pradesh last month. Saha’s form has been declining.

Return to Bengal

After a dispute with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Debasish Dasmunshi, Saha left Bengal and joined Tripura in 2022. However, after Dasmunshi’s two-year tenure (2022-23), Saha returned to Bengal this year. Bengal has given him everything, and he has also given his all to the state, so Saha feels it is fitting to play his last match for Bengal.

Didn’t get many opportuities

Like many wicket-keepers, Saha failed to get a chance in the Indian team due to MS Dhoni’s presence. From 2004 to 2019, Dhoni’s presence meant that no one else got a chance to represent India in limited-overs cricket. However, things were a bit different in Test cricket. Saha got his first chance in 2010, but until Dhoni’s retirement in 2014, he only got to play one more Test. Then his time to shine came. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long.
In 2018, Rishabh Pant made his debut and, with his excellent batting skills, surpassed Saha. There was no doubt that Saha was a better wicket-keeper, but modern cricket demanded Pant’s selection. After Pant’s debut, Saha only got to play eight more matches, out of which only one was outside India.

Played 40 Tests for India

Talking about Saha’s Test career, he played 40 Tests for India, scoring 1353 runs in 56 innings at an average of 29.41. During this period, he scored three centuries. His last Test match was against New Zealand in 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Saha also played nine ODIs for India, scoring 41 runs at an average of 13.67.

