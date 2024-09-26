This Pakistani player has placed a demand before the board to retire, took 1 crore rupees

The Pakistan team is currently playing a Test series against Bangladesh. After Pakistan’s severe defeat in the first Test, former players have once again started targeting the seniors. During a discussion on a Pakistani TV channel about this defeat, a Pakistani player revealed that one of their players had taken 1 crore rupees from the board to retire. Abdu Mujeeb Bhatti said that in 2007, Inzamam-ul-Haq had taken a large amount of money from the Pakistan Cricket Board to retire. This is not the first time such a thing has happened in Pakistan cricket. Mushtaq Mohammad had also taken money to retire in 1997.

Took Retirement from Cricket in 2007 Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and 1 T20 match for Pakistan. He scored a total of 35 international centuries and 129 half-centuries. Inzamam, who made his international debut in 1991 through ODI cricket, played his first Test in 1992 and his only T20 match in 2006. After Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2007 ODI World Cup, he retired from ODIs and also bid farewell to Test cricket the same year.