Cricket News

This Pakistani player has placed a demand before the board to retire, took 1 crore rupees

Due to their strange behavior, Pakistani cricketers are infamous in world cricket. No one can predict what they will do. Now, a player has made a big allegation against former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:20 am

Patrika Desk

Inzamam Ul Haq
The Pakistan cricket team is always infamous in world cricket due to their actions. Sometimes their players get caught in match-fixing, and sometimes they fight among themselves. Whether it’s losing a won match or surrendering to a weaker team, Pakistan is a team that can do anything in cricket. Currently, there is a huge uproar in the cricket world. A Pakistani cricketer has accused former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq of taking 1 crore rupees from the board to retire. Although the former captain and the board have not commented on this yet.
The Pakistan team is currently playing a Test series against Bangladesh. After Pakistan’s severe defeat in the first Test, former players have once again started targeting the seniors. During a discussion on a Pakistani TV channel about this defeat, a Pakistani player revealed that one of their players had taken 1 crore rupees from the board to retire. Abdu Mujeeb Bhatti said that in 2007, Inzamam-ul-Haq had taken a large amount of money from the Pakistan Cricket Board to retire. This is not the first time such a thing has happened in Pakistan cricket. Mushtaq Mohammad had also taken money to retire in 1997.

Took Retirement from Cricket in 2007

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and 1 T20 match for Pakistan. He scored a total of 35 international centuries and 129 half-centuries. Inzamam, who made his international debut in 1991 through ODI cricket, played his first Test in 1992 and his only T20 match in 2006. After Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2007 ODI World Cup, he retired from ODIs and also bid farewell to Test cricket the same year.

