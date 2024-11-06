IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

Amit Mishra’s increasing age The first name on this list is that of Amit Mishra, one of IPL’s most successful bowlers and a former experienced leg-spinner of Team India. It seems unlikely that Amit Mishra will find any buyers in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The reason behind this is his increasing age. Amit Mishra, who has taken 174 wickets in 162 IPL matches, will be over 42 years old in IPL 2025. As a result, it’s unlikely that any team will buy him.

Prithvi Shaw’s flop show The second name on this list is that of Prithvi Shaw, India’s explosive batsman. Delhi Capitals franchise has released Prithvi Shaw ahead of the mega auction, as he has been a complete flop in the last two seasons. Not only this but he has also been dropped from the Mumbai team in domestic cricket due to his increasing weight. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Prithvi Shaw has set his base price at Rs 75 lakh, but it’s still unlikely that he will find any buyers.

Manish Pandey’s form has dipped in recent years The third star player who may remain unsold is experienced player Manish Pandey. Manish has been playing IPL since 2008, but his form has dipped in recent years. The 35-year-old player’s strike rate has not been impressive, and it seems unlikely that he will find any buyers in the mega auction.