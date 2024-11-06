scriptIPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It will be difficult to find buyers for these 4 giant players

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The registration process has started for IPL 2025, and four star cricketers have also registered, but it is unlikely that they will find any buyers. Let’s tell you who these four giant players are?

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: With the announcement of the dates, the countdown for IPL 2025’s mega auction has begun. The BCCI has informed that 1165 Indian and 409 foreign cricketers have registered their names. Out of a total of 1574 players, 320 are capped and 1224 are uncapped. This means that this year’s auction is going to be very ‘mega’. Among these cricketers, there are four players who were once giants but may not find any buyers in the mega auction. Let’s tell you who these four giant players are and why they may remain unsold after registration.

Amit Mishra’s increasing age

The first name on this list is that of Amit Mishra, one of IPL’s most successful bowlers and a former experienced leg-spinner of Team India. It seems unlikely that Amit Mishra will find any buyers in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The reason behind this is his increasing age. Amit Mishra, who has taken 174 wickets in 162 IPL matches, will be over 42 years old in IPL 2025. As a result, it’s unlikely that any team will buy him.

Prithvi Shaw’s flop show

The second name on this list is that of Prithvi Shaw, India’s explosive batsman. Delhi Capitals franchise has released Prithvi Shaw ahead of the mega auction, as he has been a complete flop in the last two seasons. Not only this but he has also been dropped from the Mumbai team in domestic cricket due to his increasing weight. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Prithvi Shaw has set his base price at Rs 75 lakh, but it’s still unlikely that he will find any buyers.

Manish Pandey’s form has dipped in recent years

The third star player who may remain unsold is experienced player Manish Pandey. Manish has been playing IPL since 2008, but his form has dipped in recent years. The 35-year-old player’s strike rate has not been impressive, and it seems unlikely that he will find any buyers in the mega auction.

Steve Smith may also remain unsold

Steve Smith may also remain unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has set his base price at Rs 2 crore. The 35-year-old Smith last played a T20 international match in February 2024 and has been out of Australia’s T20 team since then. He last played an IPL match in 2021.

loader
