scriptIshant Sharma Birthday: When he was just 19, he dismissed Ponting, know about Ishant’s famous innings | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Ishant Sharma Birthday: When he was just 19, he dismissed Ponting, know about Ishant’s famous innings

Ishant Sharma Birthday: Today is Ishant Sharma’s 36th birthday. There are many amazing stories associated with this fast bowler, but the most memorable one is when he troubled the legendary batsman Ricky Ponting

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:20 am

Patrika Desk

Ishant Sharma Birthday
This tall and lanky fast bowler, known for his accurate yorkers, can trouble batsmen. This Indian fast bowler’s name is Ishant Sharma. Players with such physiques are rare in Team India. Born on September 2, 1988, Ishant Sharma is celebrating his 36th birthday today. There are many amazing stories associated with this fast bowler, but the most memorable one is when he troubles the legendary batsman Ricky Ponting.

Ponting’s team had won 16 consecutive matches

In 2008, the Australian team, led by Ponting, was the world’s number-one team and had a streak of 16 consecutive wins. They were ahead 2-0 in the series against India and were now facing off in Perth. The pitch in Western Australia was known for its bounce and pace.

Ishant troubled Ponting at the age of 19

At that time, the record was not in India’s favor. Poor umpiring had written the script of India’s defeat. There was also a separate story of the Monkeygate scandal. In a challenging match, 19-year-old Ishant troubled Ponting, who was known for his mastery against fast bowlers. At that time, Ishant had played only three Test matches, but he had Ponting’s wicket.

Ishant Sharma now only plays in the IPL

Ishant Sharma was born on September 2, 1988, in Delhi. He started his cricket career playing domestic cricket for Delhi and made his ODI debut for India in 2007. Known for his speed and swing, Ishant is considered one of India’s most effective fast bowlers. He has taken many crucial wickets for India and is seen as a match-winner. Currently, he only plays in the Indian Premier League.

Ishant Sharma’s Cricket Career

Ishant made his international debut at the age of 19. He has played 105 Tests, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20 Internationals. He has taken 115 wickets in ODIs and 8 in T20Is. In IPL matches, he has 92 wickets in 110 games.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Ishant Sharma Birthday: When he was just 19, he dismissed Ponting, know about Ishant’s famous innings

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Latest Cricket News

New Zealand defeat puts India’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy in the Women’s T20 World Cup, understand the full equation

Sports

New Zealand defeat puts India’s semi-final hopes in jeopardy in the Women’s T20 World Cup, understand the full equation

1 day ago

Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy: India accused of cheating in Women’s T20 World Cup, social media erupts

Cricket News

Amelia Kerr Runout Controversy: India accused of cheating in Women’s T20 World Cup, social media erupts

1 day ago

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The first session of the third day also ended without a ball being thrown, know when the match will start?

Cricket News

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The first session of the third day also ended without a ball being thrown, know when the match will start?

1 week ago

IND vs BAN: India wins toss, chooses to bowl first, Rohit Sharma selects this playing 11

Sports

IND vs BAN: India wins toss, chooses to bowl first, Rohit Sharma selects this playing 11

1 week ago

Trending Sports News

चार किमी का सफर…पग-पग पर जाम-रेलमपेल, ट्रैफिक में पिस रहा हर कोई

जयपुर

चार किमी का सफर…पग-पग पर जाम-रेलमपेल, ट्रैफिक में पिस रहा हर कोई

in 45 minutes

Ind vs Ban, 1st T20: डेब्यू करते ही मयंक यादव ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज

क्रिकेट

Ind vs Ban, 1st T20: डेब्यू करते ही मयंक यादव ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज

2 hours ago

IND vs BAN 1st T20: ग्वालियर में चारों खाने चित्त हुई बांग्लादेश, सूर्या-संजू की धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी से 12 ओवर में खेल खत्म

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN 1st T20: ग्वालियर में चारों खाने चित्त हुई बांग्लादेश, सूर्या-संजू की धुंआधार बल्लेबाजी से 12 ओवर में खेल खत्म

3 hours ago

IND vs BAN: ओपनिंग करते ही गरजा संजू सैमसन का बल्ला, ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी कर की आलोचकों की बोलती बंद

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN: ओपनिंग करते ही गरजा संजू सैमसन का बल्ला, ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी कर की आलोचकों की बोलती बंद

3 hours ago

IND vs BAN 1st T20: सूर्याकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा जोस बटलर का रिकॉर्ड, ग्वालियर में बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों की उड़ाई धज्जियां

क्रिकेट

IND vs BAN 1st T20: सूर्याकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा जोस बटलर का रिकॉर्ड, ग्वालियर में बांग्लादेशी गेंदबाजों की उड़ाई धज्जियां

3 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.