Ishant Sharma Birthday: When he was just 19, he dismissed Ponting, know about Ishant’s famous innings

Ponting’s team had won 16 consecutive matches In 2008, the Australian team, led by Ponting, was the world’s number-one team and had a streak of 16 consecutive wins. They were ahead 2-0 in the series against India and were now facing off in Perth. The pitch in Western Australia was known for its bounce and pace.

Ishant troubled Ponting at the age of 19 At that time, the record was not in India’s favor. Poor umpiring had written the script of India’s defeat. There was also a separate story of the Monkeygate scandal. In a challenging match, 19-year-old Ishant troubled Ponting, who was known for his mastery against fast bowlers. At that time, Ishant had played only three Test matches, but he had Ponting’s wicket.

Ishant Sharma now only plays in the IPL Ishant Sharma was born on September 2, 1988, in Delhi. He started his cricket career playing domestic cricket for Delhi and made his ODI debut for India in 2007. Known for his speed and swing, Ishant is considered one of India’s most effective fast bowlers. He has taken many crucial wickets for India and is seen as a match-winner. Currently, he only plays in the Indian Premier League.