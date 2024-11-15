scriptKane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England | Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England | Latest News | Patrika News
Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England

New Zealand has announced its team for the Test series against England starting from November 28.

New DelhiNov 15, 2024 / 04:18 pm

England vs New zealand test series 2024

New Zealand Cricket has stated that Mitchell Santner has been selected as the main spinner for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton, respectively, while Kane Williamson has returned to the team after recovering from a back injury. New Zealand Cricket said in a statement, “Black Caps will select a 13-member team for each Test, with Santner being replaced by a fast bowler in the reserve bench for the second and third Tests.”
It has been mentioned that “Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) have not been selected due to their respective injuries.”

Santner had played a crucial role in New Zealand’s historic 3-0 Test series win against India. He took 13-157 in the second Test match in Pune, which is the third-best performance by any New Zealand bowler in Test matches.
Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi have not been included in the team, as the selectors want a different bowling group for the home conditions. Mark Chapman has been replaced by Williamson. Selector Sam Wells said that it was difficult to leave out a quality player like Ajaz Patel, but the decision was made considering the home conditions, Santner’s recent Test form, and the presence of Glenn Phillips.
Wells said to New Zealand Cricket, “Mitchell has performed outstandingly since his return to the Test team last year. I’m sure he will gain a lot of confidence from his match-winning performance in the Pune Test. We’re expecting full support from the fans and a fantastic atmosphere throughout the series.”
After a memorable 3-0 series win in India, New Zealand still has a chance to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. Currently, the team is fourth in the table, slightly behind India (second) and Sri Lanka (third). New Zealand’s Test team will assemble in Christchurch on November 25, ahead of the first Test starting on November 28 at the Hagley Oval.

