Kashi Cricket Stadium: International Cricket Stadium built in Kashi at a cost of 200 crores

New Cricket Stadium in Varanasi: This is the fourth international cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh. Before this, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Noida have hosted international matches.

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Kashi Cricket Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a world-class stadium in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on October 20. The stadium, located in Sigra, Varanasi, has been named after Dr. Sampurnanand, the second Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium is fully prepared, built on 15 acres with world-class facilities at a cost of around 200 crores. Varanasi District Magistrate S. Rajlingam said that the stadium is fully ready for players and is spread over 15 acres.
He further stated, “This will be the biggest stadium in the city. It has all the facilities.”

The stadium has been built in three phases. The first phase includes a multi-purpose hall and an Olympic-sized swimming pool, while the second phase includes a cricket ground, a national excellence center, and a hostel for players and coaches. The third phase includes a synthetic track for athletics. District Magistrate S. Rajlingam said, “Any player can come here for practice. The stadium has not been restricted to players from Varanasi.”
Meanwhile, shooter Satyam Singh said that the most important thing is that players did not have such basic facilities earlier. Children did not even know what shooting was or how it was done. With the new stadium, they will be able to practice here. Executive member of the District Rifle Club, Pankaj Shrivastava said that this stadium is the best sports center in the region. This facility should have been built 15 years ago, but we are far behind in terms of international-level sports facilities. We lack an international shooting range in the state.

The 150-room hostel is also inside the stadium

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of the stadium on June 18. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Reviewed the progress of Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly benefit the youth of Kashi.”
The stadium, equipped with modern facilities, has a 150-room hostel for players, besides facilities for 50 sports, including judo, karate, table tennis, shooting, lawn tennis, cricket, and hockey, meeting international standards.

