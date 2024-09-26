SL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat

Nishan was part of the Sri Lankan team during the Bangladesh tour, but he couldn’t make it to the final eleven. He has been included in the team due to his impressive performance in domestic cricket.

After winning the first Test match by 63 runs, Sri Lanka made two changes for the final match. All-rounder Milan Ratanayake has been included in the team in place of fast bowler Lahiru Thirimanne.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Thilina Kandambi said that our team has been lacking in lower-order batting in recent performances. We hope that Milan Ratanayake can fill this gap. Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that three of our players scored half-centuries in the first innings of the first Test match. Additionally, Rachin Ravindra played an attractive innings of 92 runs in the second innings. Now our focus is on converting a good start into a century.

The Kiwi coach also said that knowing that valuable points are at stake in the World Test Championship, their team is confident of making a comeback in the series. After losing the first Test, New Zealand’s team has slipped from third to fourth place in the WTC rankings. A win in the second Test could take them back to third place.