scriptSL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat

After winning the first Test match by 63 runs, Sri Lanka has made two changes for the final match.

Sep 26, 2024 / 12:07 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Sri Lanka’s off-spinner Nishan Peiris will make his international debut in the second and final Test match against New Zealand on Thursday. The 27-year-old player has been included in the team in place of Ramesh Mendis, who took 3-3 wickets in both innings of the first Test match.
Nishan was part of the Sri Lankan team during the Bangladesh tour, but he couldn’t make it to the final eleven. He has been included in the team due to his impressive performance in domestic cricket.
After winning the first Test match by 63 runs, Sri Lanka made two changes for the final match. All-rounder Milan Ratanayake has been included in the team in place of fast bowler Lahiru Thirimanne.
Sri Lanka’s batting coach Thilina Kandambi said that our team has been lacking in lower-order batting in recent performances. We hope that Milan Ratanayake can fill this gap.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that three of our players scored half-centuries in the first innings of the first Test match. Additionally, Rachin Ravindra played an attractive innings of 92 runs in the second innings. Now our focus is on converting a good start into a century.
The Kiwi coach also said that knowing that valuable points are at stake in the World Test Championship, their team is confident of making a comeback in the series. After losing the first Test, New Zealand’s team has slipped from third to fourth place in the WTC rankings. A win in the second Test could take them back to third place.

Sri Lankan Team

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Milan Ratanayake, Prabhat Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Peiris.

News / Sports / Cricket News / SL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

in 4 hours

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

National News

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

in 5 hours

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat

Cricket News

SL vs NZ, 2nd Test at Galle: Sri Lanka makes big changes, New Zealand makes this ‘plan’ after defeat

in 4 hours

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test likely to see changes in Team India’s playing XI! Manjrekar reveals who will be out

Cricket News

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kanpur Test likely to see changes in Team India’s playing XI! Manjrekar reveals who will be out

5 hours ago

WTC Points Table Update: New Zealand’s defeat brings major change in points table, now this team enters top-3

Cricket News

WTC Points Table Update: New Zealand’s defeat brings major change in points table, now this team enters top-3

5 hours ago

SL vs NZ 1st Test: Sri Lanka won the test against New Zealand on the sixth day, know why this test lasted for six days

Cricket News

SL vs NZ 1st Test: Sri Lanka won the test against New Zealand on the sixth day, know why this test lasted for six days

5 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.