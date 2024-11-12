Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

scriptRahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke | Latest News | Patrika News
AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI: Afghanistan opener Rahmannullah Gurbaz scored his 8th century in ODI international cricket career against Bangladesh. With this, he broke the records of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Nov 12, 2024

Patrika Desk

AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI: The third and decisive match of the three-ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh was won by the Afghan team, winning the series 2-1. In the last match, Afghanistan registered a thrilling 5-wicket victory. Opener Rahmannullah Gurbaz scored a magnificent century in this match, which is the 8th century of his ODI international cricket career. With this century, he broke the records of Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

The second player to score 8 centuries at the youngest age

Rahmannullah Gurbaz’s 8th century in ODI international cricket came at the age of 22 years and 349 days. With this, he became the second player to score the most centuries at the youngest age. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is ahead of him, who scored his 8th century at the age of 22 years and 312 days.

Broke Sachin-Virat and Babar’s records

Rahmannullah Gurbaz achieved this feat at the age of 22 years and 349 days, breaking the records of Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in one stroke. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 8th century at the age of 22 years and 357 days, while Virat Kohli achieved this feat at the age of 23 years and 27 days. On the other hand, Babar Azam scored his 8th ODI century at the age of 23 years and 280 days.

Match Report

Talking about the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 244 runs in 50 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 98 and Mehdi Hasan Miraz scored 66 runs. For Afghanistan, Ajmatullah took four wickets. Afghanistan scored 246 runs in 48.2 overs at the loss of 5 wickets to win the match by 5 wickets. Gurbaz scored a century of 101 runs and Ajmatullah scored a magnificent half-century of 70 runs.

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar's big records in one stroke

