Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

The second player to score 8 centuries at the youngest age Rahmannullah Gurbaz’s 8th century in ODI international cricket came at the age of 22 years and 349 days. With this, he became the second player to score the most centuries at the youngest age. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is ahead of him, who scored his 8th century at the age of 22 years and 312 days.

Broke Sachin-Virat and Babar’s records Rahmannullah Gurbaz achieved this feat at the age of 22 years and 349 days, breaking the records of Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in one stroke. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 8th century at the age of 22 years and 357 days, while Virat Kohli achieved this feat at the age of 23 years and 27 days. On the other hand, Babar Azam scored his 8th ODI century at the age of 23 years and 280 days.