Shakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket

Action Deemed Suspect in September This Year In September this year, following his club Surrey’s defeat against Somerset, Shakib’s bowling action came under scrutiny. This was his only match for the county, in which he scored 12 runs in the first innings and 0 in the second. The ECB issued a statement saying that the Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in ECB competitions following an independent assessment of his bowling action. Now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has also imposed a ban on his bowling.

Bowling Ban Until Re-assessment is Passed The ECB recently stated that Shakib is ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he passes a re-assessment of his bowling action. The BCB’s subsequent ban on him from bowling in international and domestic cricket could potentially end his hopes of playing in the Champions Trophy 2025.