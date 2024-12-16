scriptShakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Shakib Al Hasan Banned From Bowling in International and Domestic Cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has banned former captain Shakib Al Hasan from bowling in both international and domestic cricket, jeopardising his Champions Trophy 2025 aspirations.

Dec 16, 2024

Patrika Desk

Shakib Al Hasan Bowling Banned
Shakib Al Hasan Bowling Banned: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken strong action against former captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has taken over 700 wickets for Bangladesh in international cricket. Having already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Shakib Al Hasan was hoping to play in the Champions Trophy 2025, but his dreams have been shattered by the Bangladesh board. Following an investigation into his suspect bowling action by the England Cricket Board (ECB), which banned him from bowling in their competitions, the BCB has now banned him from both international and domestic cricket.

Action Deemed Suspect in September This Year

In September this year, following his club Surrey’s defeat against Somerset, Shakib’s bowling action came under scrutiny. This was his only match for the county, in which he scored 12 runs in the first innings and 0 in the second. The ECB issued a statement saying that the Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in ECB competitions following an independent assessment of his bowling action. Now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has also imposed a ban on his bowling.

Bowling Ban Until Re-assessment is Passed

The ECB recently stated that Shakib is ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he passes a re-assessment of his bowling action. The BCB’s subsequent ban on him from bowling in international and domestic cricket could potentially end his hopes of playing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shakib Al Hasan’s Cricket Career

In his international career, Shakib Al Hasan has taken 712 wickets in 447 international matches for Bangladesh and also scored 14730 runs with the bat.

