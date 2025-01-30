Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur Stuns in Ranji Trophy with Hat-trick Thakur opened his account by dismissing opener Nishant Chakravarty in the first over. He then returned in the third over to take three wickets in three consecutive balls – Aniruddha B, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskeerat– reducing Meghalaya to 2/5. Two of his hat-trick victims were clean bowled, while another was caught by Shams Mulani. In the very next over, Mohit Avesthi dismissed Arpit Subhash (2), making the score 2/6.

Shardul Thakur Stakes Claim for BCCI Central Contract With his outstanding performance in the Ranji Trophy so far, Shardul Thakur is staking a strong claim for a BCCI central contract, which he deserves. It is worth noting that he was dropped from the contract list in 2024. This season, he has taken 17 wickets in 7 matches (excluding wickets taken in the match against Meghalaya). Thakur was once a regular member of the Indian Test team and was considered one of the most reliable all-rounders, especially in overseas conditions.