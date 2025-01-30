Shardul Thakur's Hat-trick Shatters Meghalaya in Ranji Trophy

Shardul Thakur Stuns in Ranji Trophy with Hat-trick Thakur opened his account by dismissing opener Nishant Chakravarty in the first over. He then returned in the third over to take three wickets in three consecutive balls – Aniruddha B, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskeerat– reducing Meghalaya to 2/5. Two of his hat-trick victims were clean bowled, while another was caught by Shams Mulani. In the very next over, Mohit Avesthi dismissed Arpit Subhash (2), making the score 2/6.
Shardul Thakur Stakes Claim for BCCI Central Contract With his outstanding performance in the Ranji Trophy so far, Shardul Thakur is staking a strong claim for a BCCI central contract, which he deserves. It is worth noting that he was dropped from the contract list in 2024. This season, he has taken 17 wickets in 7 matches (excluding wickets taken in the match against Meghalaya). Thakur was once a regular member of the Indian Test team and was considered one of the most reliable all-rounders, especially in overseas conditions.
Rohit, Yashasvi, Shreyas and Shivam Dube Absent Regarding the match, Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first. After their previous loss to Jammu and Kashmir, Ajinkya Rahane and his team will be striving to defeat Meghalaya, as winning this match is crucial for qualifying for the tournament’s knockout stage. Mumbai is playing this match without Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube.