SL vs NZ 1st Test: Sri Lanka won the test against New Zealand on the sixth day, know why this test lasted for six days

Cricket News

SL vs NZ 1st Test Highlights: Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing a two-test match series under the World Test Championship, and the host team Sri Lanka has won the first match by 63 runs. The special thing is that Sri Lanka registered a win on the sixth day. Let’s tell you why this test lasted for six days?

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 03:10 am

Patrika Desk

SL vs NZ 1st Test Highlights
Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing a two-test match series under the World Test Championship 2023-25, and the host team Sri Lanka has won the first match by 63 runs. With this win, Sri Lanka has taken an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the series. The result of this match, which started on September 18 at the Galle International Stadium, came on the sixth day, September 23. Now you must be wondering why it took six days to complete the match, so let’s tell you why it happened.

The match lasted for six days due to the elections

Presidential elections were held in Sri Lanka on September 21. Due to the elections, a one-day rest was taken on September 21, considering the security of both teams. Thus, the fourth day’s play, which was to be held on September 21, was played on September 22, and the test, which started on September 18, ended on the sixth day, September 23.

New Zealand took the lead in the first innings

Talking about the match, the Sri Lankan cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 305 runs in their first innings. For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis scored a century, while for New Zealand, William O’Rourke took five wickets. After that, New Zealand scored 340 runs in their first innings, taking a 35-run lead.

Rachin Ravindra’s 92-run innings also went in vain

Sri Lanka scored 309 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 275 runs for New Zealand. However, the New Zealand team was bowled out for just 211 runs and Sri Lanka won the match by 63 runs. Rachin Ravindra scored 92 runs for New Zealand, but no other batsman could cross the 30-run mark. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets in New Zealand’s second innings.

