scriptSri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced

The Australian team will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 20, 2025, and both Test matches will be played in Galle.

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

T20 World Cup 2024
Sri Lanka vs Australia: The Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced on Friday that Australia will tour Sri Lanka in January-February 2025 for a two-match Test series and one ODI match. The Test series is part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, where Australia is currently second with 62.5% points, while Sri Lanka is third with 55.56% points.
The Australian team will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 20, 2025, and both Test matches will be played in Galle. The first match will start on January 29, while the second match will start on February 6. The only ODI match will be played on February 13, but the venue has not been confirmed yet. This Test series could be crucial for both teams’ qualification for the WTC Final to be played at Lord’s next June.
Before the series, Australia will host the current WTC table-topper India for a five-match Test series from November 22 to January 7, and Sri Lanka will tour South Africa for a two-match series from November 27 to December 9. In Australia’s last tour, the Test series was drawn 1-1, while Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-2 and Australia won the T20 series 2-1.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

News

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

3 hours ago

Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

America

Trump vows to strengthen partnership with India and PM Modi ahead of presidential election

in 3 hours

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

2 hours ago

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

Festivals

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

2 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

IPL Retention 2025: Franchises splash out 558 crores before auction, know which player got the most money

Cricket News

IPL Retention 2025: Franchises splash out 558 crores before auction, know which player got the most money

in 4 hours

Rizwan makes big statement regarding Team India’s Pakistan tour for Champions Trophy

Cricket News

Rizwan makes big statement regarding Team India’s Pakistan tour for Champions Trophy

2 days ago

Ramiz Raja issues big statement on Babar Azam’s Test career

Cricket News

Ramiz Raja issues big statement on Babar Azam’s Test career

3 days ago

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia suffers a major blow before the series, this match-winner retires from international cricket

Cricket News

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia suffers a major blow before the series, this match-winner retires from international cricket

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs UAE Live Streaming: पाकिस्तान से हार के बाद टीम इंडिया UAE से करेगी मुकाबला, जानें भारत में कब और कहां देखें लाइव मैच

क्रिकेट

IND vs UAE Live Streaming: पाकिस्तान से हार के बाद टीम इंडिया UAE से करेगी मुकाबला, जानें भारत में कब और कहां देखें लाइव मैच

in 5 hours

IND A vs AUS A: मुकेश कुमार की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया A की हालत खराब, इंडिया A को 120 रन की बढ़त

क्रिकेट

IND A vs AUS A: मुकेश कुमार की धारदार गेंदबाजी के सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया A की हालत खराब, इंडिया A को 120 रन की बढ़त

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: मुंबई टेस्ट में जड़ेजा का बरपा कहर, पहली पारी में न्यूजीलैंड सिर्फ 235 रन पर हुई ढेर

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: मुंबई टेस्ट में जड़ेजा का बरपा कहर, पहली पारी में न्यूजीलैंड सिर्फ 235 रन पर हुई ढेर

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: सरफराज की हरकत देख अंपायर हुए नराज, जानें क्यों मिली उन्हें वॉर्निंग

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: सरफराज की हरकत देख अंपायर हुए नराज, जानें क्यों मिली उन्हें वॉर्निंग

in 3 hours

IND vs NZ: रवींद्र जडेजा ने इन दो दिग्गजों को पछाड़ा, टेस्ट में सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने वाले बने भारत के 5वें गेंदबाज

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: रवींद्र जडेजा ने इन दो दिग्गजों को पछाड़ा, टेस्ट में सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने वाले बने भारत के 5वें गेंदबाज

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.