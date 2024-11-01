Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced

The Australian team will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 20, 2025, and both Test matches will be played in Galle. The first match will start on January 29, while the second match will start on February 6. The only ODI match will be played on February 13, but the venue has not been confirmed yet. This Test series could be crucial for both teams’ qualification for the WTC Final to be played at Lord’s next June.

Before the series, Australia will host the current WTC table-topper India for a five-match Test series from November 22 to January 7, and Sri Lanka will tour South Africa for a two-match series from November 27 to December 9. In Australia’s last tour, the Test series was drawn 1-1, while Sri Lanka won the ODI series 3-2 and Australia won the T20 series 2-1.