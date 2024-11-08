scriptThis Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament | Latest News | Patrika News
This Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament

Afghanistan’s key all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Nabi has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be his last tournament in this format.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Mohammad Nabi Retirement: Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will retire from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next year. The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s CEO, Naseeb Khan, revealed this information on Friday. However, Nabi will continue to play T20 cricket for Afghanistan after the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Statement

Naseeb Khan told Cricketbuzz, “Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and has already informed the board about his decision. He told me a few months ago that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy. We welcome his decision.” He further said that they expect him to continue his T20 career.

Mohammad Nabi’s Career

The 39-year-old Nabi is one of the most experienced players in Afghanistan’s ODI team. He made an impact with his half-century in his debut ODI against Scotland in 2009. Nabi has so far scored 3,549 runs in 165 ODI matches and taken 171 wickets.
In the recent ODI series against Bangladesh, Nabi scored a magnificent 82 runs in the first match, helping his team post a strong score, which they later defended with the help of Allah Gzafar’s six wickets.
Senior all-rounder Nabi announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019. He has played three Test matches for Afghanistan. Apart from this, he has also played 24 matches in the IPL, scoring 215 runs at a strike rate of 143.33 and taking 15 wickets. Nabi has won many matches for Afghanistan with his experience and all-round skills.

