WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

How South Africa’s claim got stronger South Africa’s team is currently on a tour of Bangladesh and has shown in the first Test that they are here with a purpose. By winning 2 matches, the Proteas team will improve their win percentage and create problems for Australia. After that, a 5-Test series will be played between India and Australia. If this series ends 2-2 and South Africa’s team wins all 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home, Australia will be out of the final.

Indian team can also be out If Team India wins only one match and loses 2, and then draws 2 matches on the Australia tour, the final of the World Test Championship will be played between South Africa and Australia. In this case, India’s chances of winning the remaining two matches against New Zealand are also included. In such a situation, Team India will have to win at least 4 more matches. Rohit Sharma and company will have to win 4 Tests to secure their place in the final and then wait for South Africa and Australia at Lord’s.