WTC 2025 Final Scenario: South Africa Could Eliminate Australia from the WTC Final by Defeating Bangladesh! Discover the Full Equation

The Indian team may face South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship 2025, and the Australian team may be out. Know what the equation says.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 04:12 pm

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: Until a few days ago, India and Australia were strong contenders for the final of the World Test Championship 2025, but the Proteas team has given a strong blow to the Kangaroos with a thrilling performance in the first Test against Bangladesh. Now, India may face South Africa in the WTC 2025 final. Despite losing the Bengaluru Test to New Zealand, the Indian team’s dominance in the points table remains intact. On the other hand, Australia has only 7 Tests left, out of which 2 will be away and 5 will be at home. Despite winning 2-0 against Sri Lanka and drawing 2-2 against India, the Kangaroo team may be out of the final race.

How South Africa’s claim got stronger

South Africa’s team is currently on a tour of Bangladesh and has shown in the first Test that they are here with a purpose. By winning 2 matches, the Proteas team will improve their win percentage and create problems for Australia. After that, a 5-Test series will be played between India and Australia. If this series ends 2-2 and South Africa’s team wins all 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home, Australia will be out of the final.

Indian team can also be out

If Team India wins only one match and loses 2, and then draws 2 matches on the Australia tour, the final of the World Test Championship will be played between South Africa and Australia. In this case, India’s chances of winning the remaining two matches against New Zealand are also included. In such a situation, Team India will have to win at least 4 more matches. Rohit Sharma and company will have to win 4 Tests to secure their place in the final and then wait for South Africa and Australia at Lord’s.

