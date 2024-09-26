WTC Points Table Update: New Zealand’s defeat brings major change in points table, now this team enters top-3

scriptWTC Points Table Update: New Zealand’s defeat brings major change in points table, now this team enters top-3 | Latest News | Patrika News
WTC Points Table Update: Sri Lanka won the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship, winning by 63 runs. With this, Sri Lanka has entered the top-3 of the WTC points table.

Sep 26, 2024

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing a two-Test series under the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The first match of the series was played at the Galle International Stadium, which the host team Sri Lanka won by 63 runs. With this win, Sri Lanka has taken a 1-0 lead in the series. This win has also taken Sri Lanka to the top-3 of the WTC points table, while New Zealand has dropped out of the top-3. Meanwhile, the Indian team remains at the top, and Australia is in the second spot.
India’s win also benefited Sri Lanka. Before the Galle Test, Sri Lanka was at the fourth spot with a 42.86 winning percentage, but now it has reached the third spot with a 50% winning percentage. On the other hand, New Zealand’s winning percentage was 50 before this match, which has now dropped to 42.86%. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka also benefited from India’s win against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test. India’s win had taken Sri Lanka from the fifth to the fourth spot.

Pakistan and the West Indies are at the bottom

Now, India is at the top with a 71.67 winning percentage, followed by Australia with a 62.50 winning percentage. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are followed by England, which is in the fifth spot with a 42.19 winning percentage. Bangladesh is at the sixth spot with a 39.29 winning percentage, and South Africa is at the seventh spot with a 38.89 winning percentage. Pakistan is at the eighth spot with a 19.05 winning percentage, and West Indies is at the bottom with an 18.52 winning percentage.

