ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: Zimbabwe triumph over Pakistan as Afridi’s 3 wickets go in vain

Earlier, Pakistan captain Aga Salman won the toss and decided to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan and Omaire Yusuf started the innings, but Zimbabwe gave the first blow after just 4 runs. Farhan was dismissed after hitting a four. Omaire Yusuf also failed to open his account and was dismissed by Muzarabani. Muzarabani took another wicket in his next over, and Pakistan’s score was 19 runs for 3 wickets.

After that, Captain Aga Salman and Tayyab Tahir took the team past 50. Tahir was dismissed for 21 runs in the 8th over. Then, Kasim Akram and Arafat Minhas supported the captain with 20-plus innings. Aga Salman was run out for 32 runs. In the final over, 13 runs were added, and Pakistan scored 132 runs. For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani took 2 wickets, and Ryan Burl was the most economical bowler, conceding only 15 runs in 3 overs.