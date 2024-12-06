scriptZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: Zimbabwe triumph over Pakistan as Afridi’s 3 wickets go in vain | ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: Zimbabwe triumph over Pakistan as Afridi&#39;s 3 wickets go in vain | Latest News | Patrika News
ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: Zimbabwe triumph over Pakistan as Afridi’s 3 wickets go in vain

ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: Zimbabwe achieved the target of 133 runs with one ball remaining in the third T20 match against Pakistan.

New DelhiDec 06, 2024 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

ZIM vs PAK
ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20 Highlights: On Thursday, in the third and final match of the T20 series at the Bulawayo Sports Club, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets. Despite this win, Zimbabwe lost the series 2-1. Pakistan had won both the previous matches of the series. In this match, Pakistan batted first and scored 132 runs in 20 overs, losing 7 wickets. Zimbabwe achieved the target of 133 runs, losing 8 wickets.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Aga Salman won the toss and decided to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan and Omaire Yusuf started the innings, but Zimbabwe gave the first blow after just 4 runs. Farhan was dismissed after hitting a four. Omaire Yusuf also failed to open his account and was dismissed by Muzarabani. Muzarabani took another wicket in his next over, and Pakistan’s score was 19 runs for 3 wickets.
After that, Captain Aga Salman and Tayyab Tahir took the team past 50. Tahir was dismissed for 21 runs in the 8th over. Then, Kasim Akram and Arafat Minhas supported the captain with 20-plus innings. Aga Salman was run out for 32 runs. In the final over, 13 runs were added, and Pakistan scored 132 runs. For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani took 2 wickets, and Ryan Burl was the most economical bowler, conceding only 15 runs in 3 overs.

Zimbabwe’s Middle Order Stumbled

Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 133 runs, got a good start from their openers. Both took the team’s score to 40 in 3.1 overs. Marumani was dismissed on the second ball of the 4th over. Brian Bennett was dismissed for 43 runs in the 10th over. After that, Zimbabwe’s batting lineup stumbled, but the target was so low that the lower-order batsmen managed to take the team to 133.

