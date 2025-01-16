Saif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt

Given the high-profile nature of the case, 15 Mumbai Police teams are investigating the incident. Initially, Mumbai Police did not find any suspicious individuals in CCTV footage at Saif Ali Khan’s building, either at the gate or on his floor. This raised the question of how the assailant entered Saif’s home.

Suspects Caught on Camera Meanwhile, while checking the footage from all CCTV cameras in and around Saif’s building, police found two suspects in one CCTV recording. This footage is from Saif Ali Khan’s building complex.

Police suspect that one of the two individuals shown in the footage attacked Saif Ali Khan. However, the police have not yet reached a final conclusion and further investigation is underway. How Did the Attacker Enter? During the investigation, police discovered another important piece of information. A person working in Saif’s building knows these two suspects, and there are suspicions of his involvement. Police are investigating this angle aggressively. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend both suspects.

15 Police Teams Investigating According to reports, following the attack on Saif Ali Khan, 7 Mumbai Police teams and 8 Crime Branch teams are investigating in various parts of the city. The main focus is determining how the assailant entered Saif Ali Khan’s building and home. The building has a fire exit and a duct area. However, police say they have not yet found evidence of the accused using either of these routes.