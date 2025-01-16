scriptSaif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt | Clue Found in Saif Ali Khan Attack! Two Suspects Spotted on Camera, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt

Actor Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured in a late-night knife attack at his home. An assailant broke into his residence and inflicted deep wounds to his neck and back with a sharp weapon.

MumbaiJan 16, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Saif Ali Khan Latest News: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his home last night. Saif sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent surgery. However, his condition is reported to be out of danger. Sources say Mumbai Police have found crucial evidence regarding the suspect who attacked Saif. The police have detained some suspects and are questioning them.
Given the high-profile nature of the case, 15 Mumbai Police teams are investigating the incident. Initially, Mumbai Police did not find any suspicious individuals in CCTV footage at Saif Ali Khan’s building, either at the gate or on his floor. This raised the question of how the assailant entered Saif’s home.

Suspects Caught on Camera

Meanwhile, while checking the footage from all CCTV cameras in and around Saif’s building, police found two suspects in one CCTV recording. This footage is from Saif Ali Khan’s building complex.
Police suspect that one of the two individuals shown in the footage attacked Saif Ali Khan. However, the police have not yet reached a final conclusion and further investigation is underway.

How Did the Attacker Enter?

During the investigation, police discovered another important piece of information. A person working in Saif’s building knows these two suspects, and there are suspicions of his involvement. Police are investigating this angle aggressively. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend both suspects.

15 Police Teams Investigating

According to reports, following the attack on Saif Ali Khan, 7 Mumbai Police teams and 8 Crime Branch teams are investigating in various parts of the city. The main focus is determining how the assailant entered Saif Ali Khan’s building and home. The building has a fire exit and a duct area. However, police say they have not yet found evidence of the accused using either of these routes.

Suspicion on Saif’s Staff

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor live with their children in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra (West). Saif’s home is on the 12th floor. There is a private lift to his apartment. Police suspect the assailant used this lift to enter the home. However, this private lift cannot be used without an access card. Therefore, police suspect the attacker entered Saif’s home with the help of someone inside. Police are questioning Saif’s staff and recording their statements.

News / Crime / Saif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt

Crime

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Two Suspects Spotted on CCTV, 15 Police Teams on the Hunt

in 3 hours

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

22 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

World

Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

2 hours ago

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

National News

IMD Issues Alert: Rain and Snowfall Across Several States

3 hours ago

Latest Crime

Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre: 7 Women, 3 Men Arrested

Crime

Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre: 7 Women, 3 Men Arrested

2 minutes ago

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

Crime

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

5 days ago

Man Dies by Suicide After Loan EMI Threats in Satna

Crime

Man Dies by Suicide After Loan EMI Threats in Satna

6 days ago

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

Crime

Fake call centres busted in MP: 130 youths detained in raids

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.