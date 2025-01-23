scriptJodhpur Property Dispute Leads to Stone-Pelting, Injuries | Latest News | Patrika News
Jodhpur Property Dispute Leads to Stone-Pelting, Injuries

According to sources, a dispute over property broke out between two groups in the Pavta area of Jodhpur on Thursday morning. The argument escalated into a stone-pelting incident shortly afterwards.

JodhpurJan 23, 2025 / 03:10 pm

stone pelting between two groups in Jodhpur

Two groups clashed in the Pawta area of Jodhpur city, Rajasthan. The incident occurred in Lohar Colony. Both groups started throwing stones at each other. Some injuries have been reported. Police have arrived at the scene.
According to sources, a dispute arose between the two groups on Thursday morning over property, escalating into a stone-pelting incident. Mahamandir police station arrived at the scene. Given the seriousness of the situation, RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) and additional police forces have been deployed. Police intervened, restoring order, and several youths have been detained for breach of peace. The injured have been taken to hospital.

Assault and Attempted Strangulation of a Minor Girl

Earlier, in the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate area, a dispute between neighbours led to a young man assaulting and molesting minor sisters. One girl became unwell after being strangled. She has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The other party has also filed a counter-complaint of assault.
According to police, three minor sisters were sitting outside their house. Their mother was at a relative’s place due to a bereavement. A neighbour had a dispute with them, using abusive language towards the minors. When the girls protested, the neighbour assaulted them. The situation escalated with the neighbour’s mother and sister joining in the assault.

Minor Girl Falls Unconscious

It is alleged that the young man attempted to strangle one minor girl, causing her to lose consciousness. She has been admitted to MGH (Mahatma Gandhi Hospital). He also assaulted another minor sister, injuring her near the eye. When a woman reprimanded the neighbour, the accused assaulted her as well. Subsequently, a case has been registered under charges of assault, molestation, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

