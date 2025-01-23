Jodhpur Property Dispute Leads to Stone-Pelting, Injuries

According to sources, a dispute arose between the two groups on Thursday morning over property, escalating into a stone-pelting incident. Mahamandir police station arrived at the scene. Given the seriousness of the situation, RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) and additional police forces have been deployed. Police intervened, restoring order, and several youths have been detained for breach of peace. The injured have been taken to hospital.

Assault and Attempted Strangulation of a Minor Girl Earlier, in the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate area, a dispute between neighbours led to a young man assaulting and molesting minor sisters. One girl became unwell after being strangled. She has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The other party has also filed a counter-complaint of assault.

According to police, three minor sisters were sitting outside their house. Their mother was at a relative’s place due to a bereavement. A neighbour had a dispute with them, using abusive language towards the minors. When the girls protested, the neighbour assaulted them. The situation escalated with the neighbour’s mother and sister joining in the assault.