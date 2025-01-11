Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

Five Years in a Live-in Relationship Police identified the victim as Pratibha Prajapati and arrested Sanjay Patidar in Ujjain. Initial questioning revealed that Pratibha was Patidar’s girlfriend, not his wife, and they had been in a live-in relationship for five years – three in Ujjain and two in Dewas.

Body Kept in Refrigerator Since March 2024 Patidar confessed that Pratibha had been pressuring him to marry since January 2024. To escape her, he and his accomplice, Vinod Daba, plotted and murdered her in March, hiding her body in the refrigerator. He then vacated the rented house in June 2024, but locked the master bedroom and study, assuring the landlord he would collect his belongings shortly.