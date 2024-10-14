You will cry tears of blood, bombs have been planted in flights and trains

The entire train was searched after a threat was made to blow up the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train early in the morning. An unknown person had made a post on the ‘X’ platform, threatening to blow up the train with a timer bomb, and also used abusive language against the Maharashtra police.

The suspect claimed that a bomb blast would take place on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train after Nasik. The train was stopped at Jalgaon at 4 am, and a thorough search was conducted for nearly two hours. However, nothing suspicious was found, and the train was allowed to proceed further.

The threat was made through an account named Fazluddin. The post read, “What, O Hindus, Railway, you will cry tears of blood today. You have planted bombs on the flight as well, and also on the 12809 train. There will be a big blast before Nasik.”

It is worth noting that before the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, a threat was made to blow up Air India’s Mumbai-New York flight. The flight was diverted to Delhi, and a search was conducted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport). The flight had taken off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2 am.

The police and security agencies are conducting a thorough search of the plane at IGI Airport. All standard security protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members on board. So far, no suspicious item has been found, and both bomb threats are being treated as rumors, but the police are investigating the matter.