scriptYou will cry tears of blood, bombs have been planted in flights and trains | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

You will cry tears of blood, bombs have been planted in flights and trains

Air India Bomb Threat: A threat has been received to blow up Air India’s Mumbai-New York flight, and now a threat has also been made to blast the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train.

MumbaiOct 14, 2024 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India Train bomb threat
After receiving a threat to blow up Air India’s Mumbai-New York flight and the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train, investigation agencies went into alert mode on Monday. However, no suspicious items were found during the search operation. Officials said that both threats were made on social media platforms in the morning.
The entire train was searched after a threat was made to blow up the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train early in the morning. An unknown person had made a post on the ‘X’ platform, threatening to blow up the train with a timer bomb, and also used abusive language against the Maharashtra police.
The suspect claimed that a bomb blast would take place on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train after Nasik. The train was stopped at Jalgaon at 4 am, and a thorough search was conducted for nearly two hours. However, nothing suspicious was found, and the train was allowed to proceed further.
The threat was made through an account named Fazluddin. The post read, “What, O Hindus, Railway, you will cry tears of blood today. You have planted bombs on the flight as well, and also on the 12809 train. There will be a big blast before Nasik.”
It is worth noting that before the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, a threat was made to blow up Air India’s Mumbai-New York flight. The flight was diverted to Delhi, and a search was conducted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport). The flight had taken off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2 am.
The police and security agencies are conducting a thorough search of the plane at IGI Airport. All standard security protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members on board. So far, no suspicious item has been found, and both bomb threats are being treated as rumors, but the police are investigating the matter.

News / Crime / You will cry tears of blood, bombs have been planted in flights and trains

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

in 3 hours

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

in 3 hours

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 3 hours

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

National News

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

in 3 hours

Latest Crime

I am a minor… claims shooter Dharmraj, who shot Baba Siddique; court doesn’t send him to remand

Crime

I am a minor… claims shooter Dharmraj, who shot Baba Siddique; court doesn’t send him to remand

11 hours ago

Delhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect…

Crime

Delhi: Woman Caught with 42 iPhones at Airport, Customs Officials Suspect…

1 week ago

CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

Crime

CG Crime: Unveiling of Chain Snatching Case, Accused Arrested for Committing Crime in the Guise of Ferrying

2 weeks ago

Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

world

Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.