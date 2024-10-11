International Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers

scriptInternational Girl Child Day: Nagaur honors 100 girl students and 25 teachers | Latest News | Patrika News
The district-level program was organized on International Girl Child Day.

Oct 11, 2024

Patrika Desk

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, a district-level program was organized at the Bakhtasagar Kisan Hostel auditorium on Thursday. Program Officer Narendra Gora said that this year’s theme for International Girl Child Day 2024, as decided by the United Nations, is “Girls’ Perspective for the Future”. In this program, 100 girl students from Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman were honored for their excellent performance in various fields, and 25 teachers were also honored as gender champions for their excellent work in girls’ education.
On this occasion, the chief guest, Municipal Council President Meetu Bohra, District Education Officer (Secondary) Ramnivas Jangid, Additional District Education Officer Madanlal Sharma, and Assistant Project Coordinator Ramkuvarkaswa honored the meritorious girls with certificates, mementos, and awards. These girls included those who secured first place in classes 8, 10, and 12 at the district and block levels, as well as those who excelled in cultural programs, Gargi Manch, Raju Meena Manch, and other fields.
It is worth noting that International Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on October 11, but this year, due to a holiday on October 11, the program was organized on October 10, as per the instructions of the Rajasthan School Education Council. Shravanram Gwala and Pooja Verma conducted the program.
During the program, Vice-Principal Pawan Manju, Vice-Principal Nemichand Fidoda, Shravan Vaishnav, Manmal Saraswat, Mangilal Devda, Jaynarayan Bhati, Hasan Khan, Satyaprakash Godara, Pannalal, Omprakash Siyol, and Mahavir Kala were present.

