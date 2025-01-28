scriptAICTE Scholarship for Engineering Students: Eligibility and Details | Latest News | Patrika News
AICTE Scholarship for Engineering Students: Eligibility and Details

Golden opportunity for engineering students in India to apply for scholarships offered by AICTE. Details about the scholarship are available here.

New DelhiJan 28, 2025 / 03:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Scholarship For Engineering Students
Scholarship For Engineering Students in India: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a scholarship scheme, ‘Young Achievers Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skill Enhancement Initiative (YASHASVI) Yojana 2025’, for engineering and diploma students. This scholarship is specifically for those pursuing degrees in engineering and technology. The scholarship will be awarded to meritorious and needy students.

Financial Assistance of ₹50,000

A total of 5,200 students will receive scholarships under this scheme, with 2,593 allocated for degree students and 2,607 for diploma students. Degree students will receive the scholarship for a maximum of four years, and diploma holders for a maximum of three years. The amount awarded differs between degree and diploma students. Degree students will receive ₹50,000, while diploma students will receive ₹30,000 annually.

Application Deadline

Interested students can apply on the official AICTE website by 15 February. After the application process, all documents will be verified and checked by AICTE. Required documents include an income certificate, previous examination mark sheets, and admission proof. Selected candidates will receive the financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Eligibility Criteria (Scholarship For Engineering Students)

Must be enrolled in the first year of a degree or diploma course or in the second year through lateral entry at a recognised institution.

The applicant’s family’s annual income should not exceed ₹800,000.
The income certificate must be issued by the state/union territory government.

The scholarship is for core engineering branches; students transferring to other branches will not be eligible.

The gap between the qualifying examination and admission to the current course should not exceed two years.
If a student from a reserved category is selected in the general category merit list, they will be considered under the general category.

