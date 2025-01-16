scriptBihar Board Class 12 Admit Cards 2025 Available Online | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Cards 2025 Available Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination.

Jan 16, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination. Students appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the board’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Approximately 12.9 lakh students will be participating in the examination this year.

Bihar Board Admit Card 2025: Admit Cards to be collected from School

Schools will need to log in to the board’s official website using their school’s user ID and password. Following this, schools will download the admit cards for all their registered students. A register will also be prepared by the school based on the admit cards. Students can collect their admit cards from their school’s head teacher or principal. It is mandatory for the admit card to bear the signature and stamp of the school principal or headmaster.

Bihar Board: Importance of the Sent-Up Examination

The Bihar Board has clarified that these admit cards are only for students who have passed the Sent-Up examination. Students who failed or were absent from the Sent-Up examination will not be permitted to participate in the board examination. The Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2025 will be held between 1 February and 15 February 2025. Over 12 lakh students registered for the Class 12 examination this year.

