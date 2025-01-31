scriptBihar Board Issues Exam Guidelines for Inter Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Bihar Board Issues Exam Guidelines for Inter Students

Bihar Board Exam Guidelines: The Bihar School Examination Board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations starting February 1st, 2025. Class 10 examinations will be held from February 17th to 25th.

Jan 31, 2025

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board Exam Guidelines
Bihar Board Exam Guidelines: The Bihar School Examination Board is conducting the class 10th and 12th board examinations from 1 February 2025. The class 10th examinations will be held from 17 February to 25 February, while the class 12th board examinations will be conducted from 1 February 2025 to 15 February 2025. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already released the guidelines for the examination. Let’s understand them point-wise:

Time Management

The Bihar Board 10th and 12th board examinations are being conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 12:45 PM. Entry time for the morning shift is 8:30 AM, exactly one hour before the commencement of the examination. The gates will be closed at 9:00 AM, and no entry will be allowed thereafter. The second shift will commence at 2:00 PM and conclude at 5:15 PM. Entry for this shift will begin at 1:00 PM, and the gates will be closed at 1:30 PM.

Search and frisking process

Examinees will undergo two rounds of frisking and checking: once at the entrance of the examination centre and again before entering the examination hall. Videography will be conducted at each examination centre, with one videographer for every 500 students. Only the centre superintendent will be permitted to carry a mobile phone inside the examination hall.

Permission to wear shoes and socks (Bihar Board Exam Guidelines)

Previously, the board had banned wearing shoes and socks. However, following student protests and considering the weather conditions, this rule has been relaxed. A review will be conducted after the 5th February examination, and a decision will be made accordingly.

Ban on electronic gadgets

Calculators, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the examination centres. Strict action will be taken against any student found with these items.

Admit card is mandatory

Candidates are advised not to come to the examination centre without their admit cards. However, students who have lost their admit cards will not be barred from taking the examination. After verification with the attendance sheet and roll number, they will be allowed to sit for the examination.

Surveillance at examination centres

Stringent arrangements have been made at all examination centres to prevent cheating and other malpractices. Section 144 has been imposed within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres, and police forces have been deployed. The BSEB has created WhatsApp groups for quick monitoring of examination operations. A control room will also be on duty from 31 January to 15 February 2025. The control room contact numbers are 0612-2232257, 0612-2232227.

Examination in 38 districts

The board has completed almost all preparations for the examinations. 1585 centres have been established across 38 districts of Bihar. Approximately 2.9 million students are expected to participate in this examination. Of these, around 1.585 million students are expected to appear for the 10th (Matric) examination, and around 1.29 million students for the 12th (Intermediate) examination.

