Board Exam 2025: Bihar Board Cracks Down on Cheating with Special Flying Squad

The Bihar education department has appointed flying squad officers to ensure the Bihar Board Intermediate and Matric annual examinations 2025 are conducted fairly and without malpractice.

PatnaJan 13, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar education department has appointed flying squad officers to ensure the Bihar Board Intermediate and Matric annual examinations 2025 are conducted fairly and without malpractice. Responsibilities have been assigned to all districts. These officers are lecturers from teacher training institutions such as DIET, BIET, PTEC, and CTE. Their main roles include maintaining discipline during the examination, monitoring the movement of question papers out of examination halls, paying attention to suspicious activities, and resolving any problems that arise during the examination.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Officers to be deployed in 38 districts

One flying squad officer has been deployed in each district. A total of 38 officers have been given the responsibility of preventing unfair activities in the examination. These officers have been instructed to reach their assigned districts by 30 January.

Board Exam 2025: Ensuring a fair examination will be their responsibility

The officers will have to monitor the entire examination process by staying at the headquarters of their assigned districts until the examination is over. They will have to submit daily reports to the headquarters and senior officials.
Preventing question paper leaks and monitoring the movement of question papers out of the examination halls will be their responsibility. Ensuring the presence of police and magistrates at examination centres will also be their responsibility. They will also be responsible for resolving any problems that arise at any examination centre.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Number of examinees

According to the Bihar Board, a total of 12,89,601 students will appear for the Intermediate annual examination 2025, while 15,81,079 students will take the Matric examination. The Intermediate examination will be held from 1 to 15 February, while the Matric examination will be held from 17 to 25 February.

