Board Exam 2025: Bihar Board Cracks Down on Cheating with Special Flying Squad

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Officers to be deployed in 38 districts One flying squad officer has been deployed in each district. A total of 38 officers have been given the responsibility of preventing unfair activities in the examination. These officers have been instructed to reach their assigned districts by 30 January.

Board Exam 2025: Ensuring a fair examination will be their responsibility The officers will have to monitor the entire examination process by staying at the headquarters of their assigned districts until the examination is over. They will have to submit daily reports to the headquarters and senior officials.

Preventing question paper leaks and monitoring the movement of question papers out of the examination halls will be their responsibility. Ensuring the presence of police and magistrates at examination centres will also be their responsibility. They will also be responsible for resolving any problems that arise at any examination centre.